Redgrave LLP Welcomes Recognized eDiscovery Litigator and Advisor Karin Jenson

CLEVELAND, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave LLP, the premier law firm focusing exclusively on eDiscovery and Information Law, is proud to announce that Karin Jenson has joined the firm as a Partner and will lead the firm's office in Cleveland, Ohio. Karin brings 16 years of legal experience with a global focus on eDiscovery, information governance, complex business litigation, and government and internal investigations. She most recently was in-house counsel at General Motors where she was Lead Counsel for eDiscovery, information lifecycle and litigation hold teams, and Counsel on various legal issues regarding customer data and technology.

"Karin's extensive litigation and counseling experience, combined with her intense focus on the intersection of technology innovation with legal regulation and litigation, provides our clients with substantial knowledge about cutting-edge issues. Karin's keen insights from her in-house experience will also be of benefit to all our clients," said Vickie Redgrave, Chair, Executive Committee, Redgrave LLP.

"We have had the opportunity to work collaboratively with Karin in different circumstances across the years and have admired her focus, sound judgment and advocacy that helped clients achieve exceptional results. She is well respected for her thought-leadership, and we are delighted she is joining our team," added Jonathan Redgrave, Managing Partner, Redgrave LLP.

"I have a passion for helping businesses work through all kinds of complex data-related legal questions, not just in eDiscovery, data privacy and information governance, but also in data work-streams such as with product innovation or international transactions," said Karin.

"There is no better place than Redgrave to practice information law and help businesses resolve questions that did not even exist just a short time ago, and I am excited about the opportunity to help our clients address these issues," she said.

Prior to her work at General Motors, Karin was recognized in Chambers and Partners rankings (Band 4) in the category of Litigation: eDiscovery when she served as National Leader of BakerHostetler's E-Discovery Advocacy and Management Team. The National Law Journal has named Karin a Top 50 Litigation Trailblazer.

Karin received her J.D. from Cleveland State University's Cleveland - Marshall College of Law and her B.A. from Miami University. Karin is set to receive her Master of Business Administration degree in the Spring of 2019 from Kettering University in Michigan; her final thesis addresses legal issues confronting companies that reuse or buy data and create new data products.

Redgrave LLP focuses exclusively in Information Law, providing global and Fortune 500 companies and law firms with legal, technical and business advice and strategy to support requirements related to eDiscovery, privacy and data security and information governance. The Firm's attorneys and professionals are at the forefront of the ever‐evolving challenges that arise at the intersection of the law and technology. Redgrave LLP has offices in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

