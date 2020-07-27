Redgrave LLP Welcomes Vanessa Barsanti as a Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave LLP, the premier law firm focusing exclusively on eDiscovery and information law, is proud to announce today that Vanessa Barsanti has joined the Firm as a Partner in Los Angeles. Ms. Barsanti most recently served as Of Counsel at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she was a member of the eDiscovery Strategy team.

"Vanessa is highly regarded for her knowledge and experience with discovery in large litigation matters and restructurings. She is a tremendous addition to the Firm," said Managing Partner Jonathan Redgrave. "Vanessa provides top-of-the-line counsel on eDiscovery law and strategies. We are excited about her contributions to our growth and the added depth to our West Coast footprint."

Ms. Barsanti has extensive experience in managing the discovery process, including managing collections, reviews and productions, organizing multi-track offensive and defensive written discovery, and drafting successful discovery motions and depositions.

"I am excited to join such an impressive and talented team at Redgrave. The Firm is a true leader when it comes to focusing exclusively on issues related to data and information law," said Ms. Barsanti. "The Firm's deep bench in eDiscovery and information governance is unparalleled, and I look forward to contributing to its clients' successes."

As a member of multiple complete defense verdict trial teams, Ms. Barsanti has developed and implemented custom technical workflows to support eDiscovery processes. Her experience also includes developing procedures for efficient second-level review. She is a member of Women in eDiscovery.

Ms. Barsanti received her J.D. (with honors) from the University of Chicago School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Texas Christian University.

Redgrave LLP is one of the largest legal practices focused exclusively on addressing the legal challenges that arise at the intersection of the law and technology, including eDiscovery, information governance, data privacy, and data security. The Firm provides practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to clients across a diverse array of industries. Redgrave also works collaboratively with Am Law 100 law firms in a wide range of roles, and Firm lawyers have appeared in state and federal courts throughout the United States. Redgrave is proud to be a woman-owned business that celebrates diversity, cultivates inclusivity, and demands equality.

Redgrave is the only law firm nationwide ranked as Band 1 in the field of eDiscovery and Information Governance in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business. Chambers & Partners produces this annual internationally recognized guide to the legal profession in the U.S. market by conducting thousands of interviews with private practice attorneys and clients.

Redgrave has office locations in New York, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

