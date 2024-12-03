RedHammer Opens South Florida Office to Serve Booming East Coast Construction Market

Industry leader brings cutting-edge financial solutions to one of the nation's fastest-growing construction markets

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHammer, a national leader in outsourced construction accounting and consulting, has announced the opening of its new office in Pompano Beach, Florida. This expansion positions RedHammer to better serve small and mid-sized construction companies across the East Coast, with a particular focus on Florida's rapidly growing construction sector.

"In today's dynamic construction landscape, accurate financial management is more critical than ever," said Scott Franchini, Partner at RedHammer. "Our Florida office allows us to provide hands-on support to East Coast construction firms, helping them navigate complex financial challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities."

Our clients don't just get accounting services—they gain a strategic partner invested in their long-term growth. Post this

Supporting Florida's Thriving Construction Sector

Florida is experiencing unprecedented growth in construction, fueled by population increases, major infrastructure projects, and a thriving real estate market. RedHammer's services are designed to help contractors navigate this dynamic environment by:

Offering accurate job costing and financial reporting for better project oversight.

Implementing advanced software platforms to streamline operations.

Identifying process inefficiencies to maximize profitability.

"With the region's rapid growth, contractors face increasing pressure to manage costs effectively and maintain strong cash flow," Franchini added. "We're here to bridge that gap with solutions that empower contractors to thrive."

Comprehensive Services Designed for Construction Companies

The new office will serve as a regional hub, delivering RedHammer's full range of construction-specific financial and consulting services, including:

Outsourced Construction Accounting

Job Costing Solutions and Optimization

Detailed Financial Reporting and Analysis

Work-in-Progress (WIP) Reporting

Contractor Cash Flow Management

Business Process Redesign and Improvement

Construction ERP and Software Implementations

Specialized Remediation and Turnaround Services

What sets RedHammer apart is its team of certified construction industry financial professionals who combine deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions for each client.

Expanding National Presence

The South Florida expansion is part of RedHammer's broader strategy to establish offices in key construction hubs across the U.S. Over the next two years, the company plans to open locations in additional high-growth markets, further cementing its role as a trusted partner for construction companies nationwide.

"We're committed to helping contractors across the country achieve financial clarity and operational success," said Franchini. "Our clients don't just get accounting services—they gain a strategic partner invested in their long-term growth."

Celebrating Over a Decade of Expertise

Founded in 2011, RedHammer has built its reputation by offering innovative solutions that enhance competitiveness and profitability for construction industry clients. The company's expansion reinforces its dedication to delivering timely, accurate, and informative financial and operational support to optimize cash flow and improve job costing, further increasing client profitability.

To celebrate the South Florida launch, RedHammer is offering a complimentary construction financial health assessment valued at $2,500 to the first ten companies that schedule a consultation.

About RedHammer

Since 2011, RedHammer has partnered with small to mid-sized construction companies to achieve financial clarity, streamline job costing, and drive profitability. Our expert accounting, consulting, and construction software solutions are tailored to each client's needs, helping businesses increase efficiency and maximize success. With over a decade of industry experience, we've established ourselves as trusted advisors in the construction finance sector. Learn more at https://redhammer.io.

SOURCE RedHammer