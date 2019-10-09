RedHawk Completes a Limited Marketing Campaign and Announces Anticipated Interest INSANDD Mini™ Needle Incineration Units

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today that it has successfully completed a limited marketing campaign ("Campaign") designed to evaluate anticipated interest in, and potential sales of, its SANDD mini™ needle incineration unit into the Texas Independent School Systems ("TISD").

The Campaign, which commenced on or about July 1, 2019 and concluded on or about September 15, 2019, coincided with the start of the new budget school year for certain TISD and focused primarily on those TISD located in North and East Texas. The scope of the Campaign covered approximately 100 of the 1,031 TISD in the region, representing approximately 1,300 of the 9,317 TISD public schools. Some of the TISD are currently in the process of complying with the new Texas "Stop the Bleed" law which requires implementation by January 1, 2020.

From the Campaign, RedHawk received binding purchase orders for the sale of approximately 250 SANDD mini™ needle incineration units and expressions of interest for the future purchase of an additional 900 additional units. The list price for the SANDD mini™ is $249.99 but is being offered for sale to the TISD with certain introductory and volume discounts.

Commenting on the Campaign, G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer said, "We believe this limited marketing Campaign was an absolute success. We very encouraged with both the number of purchase orders received and the number of non-binding expressions of interest received for the future purchase of the SANDD mini™ needle incineration unit. We believe these non-binding expressions of interest will lead to actual sales after the TISD comply with implementation of the new "Stop the Bleed" bill.

In conducting the Campaign, we employed a single, independent, sales representative who focused primarily on select Independent School Systems located mostly along the Interstate 20 corridor. As a result of the Campaign, we have initiated a similar limited marketing campaign in the State of California. Based on the results received from the Campaign, we expect to increase the number of independent sales representatives to further expand our marketing efforts in Texas, as well as, other areas along the Gulf Coast."

The SANDD mini™ (formerly known as The Disintegrator™) is a portable, lithium-ion battery operated, needle destruction device primarily for use by self-injector diabetics in the home or in a school setting. In clinical or school settings, the SANDD mini™ can be used by school nurses, allergists, dermatologists, cosmetologists, plastic surgeons and other medical specialists without the need for sharps containers for needle disposal. The SANDD mini™ provides diabetics with the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of needles following their use in a home or school setting and is an effective alternative to hazardous waste needle disposal utilizing sharps containers. The SANDD mini™ is the only FDA-approved and OSHA compliant portable, battery-operated needle destruction device that eliminates the use of sharps containers for disposal in both clinical, school and home settings.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sellsthe Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance, results and sales figures for SANDD mini™ needle incineration units may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

