RedHawk Holdings Partners With CKRX Enterprise, LLC Sales Organization to Market SANDD™ Needle Incineration Devices

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today it has partnered with Louisiana-based CKRX Enterprise LLC ("CKRX") sales organization to market the Company's ™DDSAN needle incineration devices.

With 8 marketing representatives located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida and Utah, CKRX markets a variety of value savings programs to hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and clinics including a free point of sale discount on both brand and generic prescriptions to an estimated 75,000 pharmacies.

Commenting on the new marketing representation agreement with CKRX, G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Chez Ciccone and the CKRX team have built an impressive and well-established network of customer relationships within the medical community. By utilizing the established CKRX customer base to introduce our line of SANDD™ needle incineration devices to hospitals, physicians and pharmacies, we believe this partnership with CKRX is an efficient and economical way to execute on our marketing business plan into the Northeast States, Florida and Utah. Also, Chez' industry relationships reach far beyond these six states. We hope to leverage this partnership with Chez and CKRX as a model for SANDD™ product line sales expansion into other areas of the United States."

Chez Ciccone, CKRX Chief Executive Officer, added, "We're excited to be a part of this revolutionary concept represented by the SANDD™ line. SANDD™ helps providers and consumers mitigate the risk of needlestick injuries while reducing the cost of sharps disposal compared to traditional sharps disposal methods. Our sales organization collaborates with a variety of community partners including Case Managers, Healthcare Systems, Pharmacists, Physicians, Chambers of Commerce, Law Enforcement agencies and others. These groups have a great deal of contact with the audience that we believe will most benefit from access to the SANDD mini™ and the SANDD Pro™. Our clients are focused on minimizing healthcare costs while maintaining a safe workplace environment. So, if we can help our clients reduce their operating costs while minimizing exposure to needlestick injuries, we've done our job. This partnership with RedHawk brings our business to a new level by capitalizing on the CKRX customer relationships established and introducing them to this exciting, game-changing, cutting-edge technology."

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

G. Darcy Klug,

Chairman, CEO and CFO

+1(337) 269-5933

darcy.klug@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince,

Managing Director

PCG Advisory

+1(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:

Valerie Allen

Valerie Allen Public Relations

+1(310) 382-7800

valerie@valerieallenpr.com

SOURCE RedHawk Holdings Corp.