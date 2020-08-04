RedHawk Medical Launches New SANDD™ Website

LAFAYETTE, LA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") announced today it has launched a new website for its SANDD line of products the week of July 26, 2020 to simplify online purchases. The launch is expected to be followed by further website updates in early August that are planned to include the Company's line of Personal Protection Equipment.

"Current market conditions have created business opportunities for us to capitalize upon while facing unique marketplace challenges. RedHawk Medical Products is certainly working to do its part to help meet difficult marketplace challenges and provide solutions to our community of customers," says Philip C. Spizale ("Spizale"), RedHawk's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. "Although we want to capitalize on each opportunity expeditiously, we won't sacrifice quality for speed. Our preliminary results for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 are projected to be at record levels, with our revenues for such period estimated to increase more than 500% over the preceding three month period ended March 31, 2020. Normalized quarterly cash flow from operations are also preliminarily estimated at record levels for this same three month period. We believe these revenue levels are continuing into the current three month period."

The website launch coincides with completion of the engineering upgrades of its SANDD mini and SANDD Pro products. SANDD is RedHawk's line of sharps needle destruction devices for in-home use or medical settings. SANDD products are designed to eliminate the risk that comes with the disposal of used needles and drastically reduce the associated cost of sharps waste collection and removal. The SANDD™ is eligible for cost reimbursement through Medicare Advantage programs, managed care programs and through Third Party Administrators.

RedHawk is a diverse holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. RedHawk also added a new line of UV sanitization products to aid in the reopening of schools, restaurants, hospitality venues and healthcare facilities. RedHawk has recently brought on two new hires to its sales team, Spizale, company CEO, and retired Sheriff Bud Torres, to help market to target audiences.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

G. Darcy Klug, Chairman, CEO and CFO

+1(337)269-5933

[email protected]

Philip C. Spizale, CEO

+1(337)269-5933

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince, Managing Director

PCG Advisory

+1(646)762-4518

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Valerie Allen

Valerie Allen Public Relations

+1(310)382-7800

[email protected]

SOURCE RedHawk Holdings Corp.

Related Links

https://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

