RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive FDA Meeting Regarding Opaganib for Acute Nuclear Radiation Syndrome

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced the positive outcome of a scheduled Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of opaganib for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) in which the FDA provided guidance on opaganib's developmental pathway to potential approval under the Animal Rule.

"We are pleased to align with the FDA on the Animal Rule development pathway for opaganib for ARS. The FDA has provided very helpful guidance regarding the applicability in the case of opaganib of pivotal animal model efficacy studies in place of human clinical trials, and we plan to work closely with them to advance the development program in support of opaganib as a nuclear medical countermeasure," said Dr Mark Levitt, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at RedHill. "Given the promising data already generated with opaganib for ARS, we are set to continue collaborating with a range of U.S. agencies in addition to discussions with other governments."

A recent publication in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, entitled "Opaganib Protects against Radiation Toxicity: Implications for Homeland Security and Antitumor Radiotherapy", describes the collective results of eight U.S. government-funded preclinical in vivo studies by RedHill and Apogee Biotechnology Corporation ("Apogee"), as well as additional experiments, indicating opaganib's1 potential nuclear radiation protection capabilities2. In the relevant study models, opaganib was associated with protection of normal tissue, including gastrointestinal tissue, from radiation damage due to ionizing radiation exposure or cancer radiotherapy. Additional independent studies demonstrate the potential role of inhibition of sphingosine kinase-2 in radioprotection in bone marrow, with knockout of sphingosine kinase-2 correlated with enhanced survival following both lethal and half-lethal whole-body radiation3. Sphingosine kinase-2 is the target of opaganib. Opaganib's protection is not expected to be limited to specific radioactive materials or individual parts of the body.

Opaganib, an oral, small molecule pill with a five-year shelf-life, is easy to administer and distribute, supporting, if approved, potential central government stockpiling for use in mass casualty nuclear radiation incidents. Sponsors of approved medical countermeasures are eligible for a Priority Review Voucher.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)

ARS, sometimes known as radiation toxicity or radiation sickness, is generally rare; however, one event, such as a nuclear power plant disaster, can affect very large numbers of people. ARS is an acute illness caused by irradiation of the body by a high dose of penetrating radiation in a short period of time (usually a matter of minutes). Much of the damage caused by ARS is caused by inflammation secondary to the effects of ionizing radiation itself.

There are four stages of ARS:

Prodromal stage – characterized by nausea, vomiting, anorexia and diarrhea (depending on dose), occurring within minutes to days post-exposure Latent stage – where the patient may look and feel generally healthy for a period lasting from a few hours up to a few weeks Manifest illness stage – symptoms for which can vary according to the focus of the radiation damage (i.e. bone marrow, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, etc.) and can last from hours up to several months Recovery or death - most patients who do not recover are expected to die within several months, or less, of exposure

Current treatment of ARS is generally limited to supportive care, including blood transfusions, antibiotics, colony-stimulating factors, or stem cell transplantation – with very few options available to treat or prevent the damage caused by radiation exposure. Opaganib, which may offer a new therapeutic approach, is a sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) inhibitor thought to exert its protective effects via an anti-inflammatory mechanism of action involving ceramide elevation and reduction of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) in human cells - suppressing inflammatory damage to normal tissue and thus suppressing toxicity from unintended ionizing radiation exposure. It has also been reported in the literature that inhibition of sphingosine kinase 2 promotes the viability and robustness of hematopoietic stem cells, even in the face of radiation damage, supporting the possibility of increased survival.

About the FDA Animal Rule

The use of the Animal Rule is intended for drugs developed to reduce or prevent serious or life-threatening conditions caused by exposure to lethal or permanently disabling toxic chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear substances.

The Animal Rule allows for the use of pivotal animal model efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible. In such cases efficacy is established using well-controlled studies in animal models of the human disease, with safety being evaluated under the preexisting requirements for drugs.

Products approved under the Animal Rule are critical for the protection of public health and national security, and to date 13 drugs have previously been approved under the Animal Rule.

About Opaganib (ABC294640)

Opaganib a new chemical entity, is an orally administered, first-in-class proprietary selective inhibitor of sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) with suggested anti-inflammatory, anticancer, radioprotective and antiviral activity.

Opaganib is thought to work through the inhibition of multiple pathways, the induction of autophagy and apoptosis, and disruption of viral replication, through simultaneous inhibition of three sphingolipid-metabolizing enzymes in human cells (SK2, DES1 and GCS).

In an ARS setting, opaganib is thought to exert its protective effects via an anti-inflammatory mechanism of action involving ceramide elevation and reduction of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) in human cells - suppressing inflammatory damage to normal tissue and thus suppressing toxicity from unintended ionizing radiation exposure. It has also been reported in the literature that inhibition of sphingosine kinase 2 promotes the viability and robustness of hematopoietic stem cells, even in the face of radiation damage, supporting increased survival.

Opaganib is also being developed as a host-directed antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, has received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and has undergone a Phase 2a study in advanced cholangiocarcinoma and a prostate cancer study is ongoing. Opaganib also has a Phase 1 chemoradiotherapy study protocol ready for IND submission.

Opaganib has demonstrated broad-acting, host-directed, antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, multiple variants, and several other viruses, such as Influenza A. Being host-targeted, and based on data accumulated to date, opaganib is expected to maintain effect against emerging viral variants. In prespecified analyses of Phase 2/3 clinical data in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, oral opaganib demonstrated improved viral RNA clearance, faster time to recovery and significant mortality reduction in key patient subpopulations versus placebo on top of standard of care. Data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study has been submitted for peer review and recently published in medRxiv.

Opaganib has also shown positive preclinical results in renal fibrosis, and has the potential to target multiple oncology, radioprotection, viral, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults4, and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults5. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral broad-acting, host-directed, SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications, including for pandemic preparedness, with a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19 and a Phase 2 program in oncology and a radiation protection program ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral broad-acting, host-directed serine protease inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness, is in late-stage development for treatment of non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19, and is targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; and (v) RHB-102, with expected UK submission for chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com/ twitter.com/RedHillBio.

