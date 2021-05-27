RedHill Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Dror Ben-Asher, RedHill's Chief Executive Officer, said: "The progress of our two novel, oral COVID-19 programs has put RedHill at the forefront of oral COVID-19 therapeutics development. Opaganib, one of the most advanced and promising novel, dual-mode of action, oral drug candidates in development for COVID-19, now has almost 100% enrollment in its global 464-patient Phase 2/3 study in severe COVID-19." Mr. Ben-Asher continued: "Commercially, a strong end to the first quarter has set up 2021 for growth, reversing a slow start to the year across the industry. Movantik's new prescriptions in the first quarter outperformed the same quarter last year, while Talicia's growth in prescription volume, repeat prescribing and new prescribers will be key growth drivers going forward. With the U.S. now emerging from the shadows of COVID-19, patients returning to clinics and travel resuming, positively affecting Aemcolo's prospects, we are excited for the promise 2021 holds."

Micha Ben Chorin, Chief Financial Officer at RedHill, added: "A strong March helped rebalance quarterly revenues, as we maintained cash burn rate at previous quarter levels. With a healthy balance sheet, we are well-positioned to drive our late-stage R&D programs forward, as we work diligently to build on the upward trends across our core business."

Financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 [iii]

Net Revenues were approximately $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to typical cyclical trends in Movantik sales.

Gross Profit was approximately $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, maintaining a consistent gross margin of approximately 50%. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues.

Research and Development Expenses were approximately $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly attributable to the progression of our COVID-19 development programs.

Selling, Marketing and General and Administrative Expenses were approximately $21.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to large non-recurring marketing investments made in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating Loss and Net Loss were approximately $18.2 million and $22.9 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $19.7 million and $24.3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in marketing expenses, as detailed above.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was approximately $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities was approximately $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, comprised primarily of proceeds from equity offerings.

Cash Balance1 as of March 31, 2021, was approximately $92.1 million.

Commercial Highlights

Movantik® (naloxegol)[iv]

Movantik ended the quarter strongly with a 4% increase in new prescriptions compared to the first quarter of 2020. Movantik market leadership position is holding strong at 75% U.S. market share, with focus on growth in 2021 and beyond. Movantik also continues to enjoy excellent coverage without restrictions in the PAMORA class for both commercial & government segments, with 88% of American commercial lives covered.

In March 2021, the Company announced that RedHill Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca AB, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and Nektar Therapeutics had entered into a settlement and license agreement with MSN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and MSN Laboratories PVT. LTD. (MSN) resolving their patent litigation in the U.S. in response to MSN's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Movantik. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, MSN may not sell a generic version of Movantik in the U.S. until October 1, 2030 (subject to FDA approval) or earlier under certain circumstances.

In February 2021, the Company also announced an agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. to manufacture Movantik, securing high-quality manufacturing capacity for our current largest commercial product.

Talicia® (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin)[v]

Talicia continued to achieve new launch year milestones. Talicia achieved 11% growth in prescription volume and a 39% increase in the number of repeat prescribers compared to the previous quarter, positioning the brand and RedHill for continued growth in 2021 as clinician visits resume and diagnostic labs reopen fully. The quarter ended strongly, resulting in the highest levels of monthly and weekly prescription volume and number of prescribers since launch. Overall, Talicia continues to show growth in total prescribers and repeat prescribing, and March's performance indicates ongoing momentum for accelerated growth for the remainder of 2021.

Talicia's growth is supported by an increased commercial coverage of 77%, compared to 69% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further formulary additions are expected, adding to the previously announced listings of Talicia on the national formularies of Prime Therapeutics, EnvisionRx and Express Scripts.

Aemcolo® (rifamycin)[vi]

RedHill has implemented plans, including re-launching active field promotion, to support, and build on, the initial momentum that Aemcolo was generating pre-COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Company expects that these plans will drive a resurgence of interest in Aemcolo once travel restrictions are lifted and international travel from the U.S. returns to significant levels.

In January 2021, the Company reported that its partner, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, announced it had successfully completed its Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept (POC) clinical trial of rifamycin SV-MMX 600 mg in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D). As part of an exclusive license agreement between RedHill and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals from October 2019 for the U.S. rights to Aemcolo (rifamycin), RedHill maintains certain rights, including a right of first refusal, in relation to rifamycin SV-MMX 600 mg in the U.S.

R&D Highlights

COVID-19 Program: Opaganib (ABC294640, Yeliva®)[vii]

The global Phase 2/3 study of orally-administered, opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization and treatment with supplemental oxygen (NCT04467840) is now almost 100% enrolled. Last patient out will occur approximately six weeks after the final patient is randomized. This puts opaganib amongst the first novel investigational COVID-19 oral pills to deliver late-stage data.

The study has passed four Data Safety Monitoring Board reviews, including a futility review. The fourth DSMB review, conducted in April, was based on an analysis of unblinded safety data from the first 255 patients treated for at least 14 days, extending the total opaganib safety database to approximately 380 patients.

Opaganib has shown dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity and is host-targeted, and therefore expected to be effective against emerging viral variants with various mutations in the spike protein.

The Company recently announced receipt of a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent application covering the use of opaganib for the treatment of COVID-19 with a term extending until at least 2041. The Company also previously announced that it had signed collaborations with several U.S., European and Canadian suppliers, including with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for large-scale ramp-up of opaganib manufacturing, further strengthening manufacturing capabilities and capacity of opaganib.

In view of the upcoming completion of enrollment, RedHill is evaluating the regulatory path for opaganib with a focus on those countries currently most affected by COVID-19. The regulatory path, including potential submissions of emergency use applications in those countries, is subject to whether the data generated by the ongoing Phase 2/3 study is sufficiently positive and supportive, as well as the specific requirements in each country. The strength of the safety and efficacy data generated from the opaganib studies will be key to regulatory applications. Additional studies to support the potential of such applications and the use or marketing of opaganib are likely to be required. For example, the FDA has indicated we will need to complete additional studies to support applications in the U.S. Evaluations and discussions continue with the FDA, EMA and regulators in other countries.

The Company continues its discussions with U.S. and other government agencies and non-governmental organizations around potential funding to support the development and manufacturing scale-up of opaganib.

COVID-19 Program: RHB-107 (upamostat)[viii]

In February 2021, RedHill announced dosing of the first patient in the U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 study with novel, orally-administered, RHB-107 (upamostat). The study with once-daily RHB-107 is evaluating treatment of non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen - the vast majority of COVID-19 patients.

RHB-107 is a novel, orally-administered, serine protease inhibitor. It is also host-targeting and therefore also expected to be effective against emerging viral variants with mutations in the spike protein. In previously announced in vitro results, RHB-107 strongly inhibited SARS-CoV-2 viral replication.

The Company recently announced receipt of a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent application covering the use of RHB-107 for the treatment of COVID-19 with a term extending until at least 2041.

RHB-204 - Pulmonary Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Disease

A U.S. Phase 3 study is ongoing to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RHB-204 in adults with pulmonary NTM disease caused by Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) infection.

The FDA also granted Fast Track designation for RHB-204 in January 2021, providing early and frequent communications and a rolling review of any New Drug Application (NDA). RHB-204 is also eligible for NDA Priority Review and Accelerated Approval.

RHB-204 was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation, extending its U.S. market exclusivity to a potential total of 12 years upon potential FDA approval.

Opaganib - Cholangiocarcinoma and Prostate Cancer

The Phase 2a study evaluating the activity of opaganib in advanced cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is ongoing. Enrollment has been completed for the first cohort of 39 patients, evaluating the activity of orally-administered opaganib as a stand-alone treatment. Preliminary data from this cohort indicated a signal of activity in a number of subjects with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Enrollment is ongoing for a second cohort, evaluating opaganib in combination with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-autophagy agent.

In light of preclinical findings demonstrating tumor regression following combination treatment with opaganib and RHB-107 (upamostat), RedHill plans to add an additional cohort to the ongoing Phase 2a study, evaluating opaganib in combination with RHB-107, subject to discussions with the FDA. Opaganib was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

An additional Phase 2 study with opaganib in prostate cancer is ongoing at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The study is supported by a National Cancer Institute grant awarded to MUSC with additional support from RedHill.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults, and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (Yeliva®, ABC294640), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), a serine protease inhibitor in a U.S. Phase 2/3 study as treatment for symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (v) RHB-102 (Bekinda®), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; and (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / https://twitter.com/RedHillBio.

REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020



U.S. dollars in thousands NET REVENUES

20,575

1,056 COST OF REVENUES

10,253

1,715 GROSS PROFIT

10,322

(659) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

7,484

2,765 SELLING AND MARKETING EXPENSES

13,895

9,006 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

7,095

4,586 OPERATING LOSS

18,152

17,016 FINANCIAL INCOME

(42)

(214) FINANCIAL EXPENSES

4,753

355 FINANCIAL EXPENSES, net

4,711

141 LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

22,863

17,157









LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE, basic and diluted (U.S. dollars):

0.05

0.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE OF ORDINARY SHARE (in thousands)

429,603

352,696

REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION















March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited Audited



U.S. dollars in thousands CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

75,972

29,295 Bank deposits

16

17 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

—

481 Trade receivables

23,306

28,655 Prepaid expenses and other receivables

4,094

5,521 Inventory

9,270

6,526



112,658

70,495 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Restricted cash

16,158

16,164 Fixed assets

553

511 Right-of-use assets

4,702

5,192 Intangible assets

86,052

87,879



107,465

109,746 TOTAL ASSETS

220,123

180,241



















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

6,536

11,553 Lease liabilities

1,636

1,710 Allowance for deductions from revenue

22,677

18,343 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

25,446

24,082 Payable in respect of intangible assets purchase

10,334

17,547



66,629

73,235









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Borrowing

82,524

81,386 Payable in respect of intangible assets purchase

13,788

7,199 Lease liabilities

3,391

3,807 Royalty obligation

750

750



100,453

93,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES

167,082

166,377









EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

1,309

1,054 Additional paid-in capital

354,057

293,144 Accumulated deficit

(302,325)

(280,334) TOTAL EQUITY

53,041

13,864 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

220,123

180,241

REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020





U.S. dollars in thousands OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Comprehensive loss

(22,863)

(17,157)

Adjustments in respect of income and expenses not involving cash flow:









Share-based compensation to employees and service providers

872

802

Depreciation

492

350

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

1,827

1,076

Non-cash interest expenses related to borrowing and payable in respect of intangible assets purchase

2,639

104

Fair value losses (gains) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

6

75

Exchange differences and revaluation of bank deposits

46

(159)





5,882

2,248

Changes in assets and liability items:









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

5,349

(501)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables

1,428

971

Increase in inventories

(2,744)

(885)

Decrease in accounts payable

(5,017)

(999)

Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,364

6,030

Increase (decrease) in allowance for deductions from revenue

4,334

(331)





4,714

4,285

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,267)

(10,624)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of fixed assets

(88)

(242)

Change in investment in current bank deposits

—

3,200

Transactions costs related to purchase of intangible assets

—

(1,183)

Proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

475

2,225

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

387

4,000

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of transaction costs

—

79,345

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs

57,941

—

Exercise of options into ordinary shares

3,227

—

Repayment of payable in respect of intangible asset purchase

(2,125)

—

Increase in restricted cash

—

(20,000)

Payment of principal with respect to lease liabilities

(383)

(261)

Net cash provided by financing activities

58,660

59,084

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

46,780

52,460

EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(103)

131

BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

29,295

29,023

BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

75,972

81,614

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INTEREST RECEIVED IN CASH

19

178

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INTEREST PAID IN CASH

1,990

231

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Acquisition of right-of-use assets by means of lease liabilities

—

1,575

Long-term borrowings transaction costs

—

1,284



SOURCE RedHill Biopharma Ltd.