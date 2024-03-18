Redhorse Corporation are seeking supporters through crowdfunding to preserve the traditions of Japanese bladesmiths of Sakai, Osaka, that have been passed down for 600 years.

TOKYO and OSAKA, Japan, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Redhorse Corporation are dedicated to projects aimed at regional development throughout Japan, including consulting on local products, promoting tourism, and facilitating inbound travel. Our mission is to share the beauty of Japan and ensure its sustainability for generations to come.

Sakai Kitchen Knives

With a remarkable 600-year history, the Sakai knife industry stands as a beacon of tradition and excellence in blade craftsmanship. Sakai city, renowned for its centuries-old tradition of blade crafting, has seen its once-flourishing industry facing challenges in recent times. This Kickstarter campaign, initiated by passionate artisans and advocates of Japanese heritage, seeks to breathe new life into this esteemed craft while honoring its rich legacy and aims to showcase the unparalleled craftsmanship of Japanese knives to the world.

Today, Japanese craftsmanship is renowned worldwide across various industries for its exceptional quality. This reputation stems from the meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to manufacturing passed down through generations. The product we are launching is the "Sakai Kitchen Knife" from Sakai City, Osaka, which embodies this meticulous craftsmanship. Holding over 90% share in the professional chef knife sector (https://osaka-info.jp/special/sakai/), our mission is to share the legacy of these Sakai Bladesmiths with the world and provide support to the artisans who have dedicated their lives to this craft.

Currently, there is a pressing issue concerning the succession of the craftsmanship, as there is a severe shortage of successors. This stems from both the aging of business owners and craftsmen, as well as a lack of new labor entering the field. To ensure the continuation of the invaluable craftsmanship and history of Sakai Uchihamono, it is imperative to train young artisans.

We will showcase four original Sakai Uchihamono (打刃物, hand-forged knives) developed using this time-honored craftsmanship, marking their debut on the global stage.

In 1982, Sakai Uchihamono was officially recognized as a 'traditional craft' by the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (https://www.city.sakai.lg.jp/kanko/sakai/keisho/dentosangyo/sakaiuchihamono.html). Its quality is not only acknowledged in Japan, but also globally.

As individuals engaged in regional development projects across Japan, we aim to utilize this crowdfunding campaign to gather support from individuals worldwide who value quality. Our goal is to preserve this traditional industry and impart the artistry of Sakai kitchen knives to the next generation.

We have created four unique knives for the Kickstarter campaign.

Crowdfunding Details

URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/japanbyartisans/heritage-knives-sakai-by-the-finest-blacksmiths

(Japan Time)

Campaign period: March 21st , 10:00 AM 〜April 22nd, 1:59 PM

, 〜April 22nd, Early Bird: Project start 〜 April 4th , 9:59 AM

(US Time)

Campaign period: March 20th , 8:00 PM 〜April 21st, 11:59 PM

, 〜April 21st, Early Bird: Project start 〜 April 3rd , 7:59 PM

Presenting four 'Sakai Kitchen Knives' making their global debut this year

Japanese high-quality kitchen knives are known for being tailored to the specific type of food being cut.

①Sakai Toji Black Striking Petit Knife

A compact kitchen knife for peeling vegetables, deveining shrimp, and cutting fruit.

Size: Approximately 120mm. Support Amount: ¥36,700 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥33,000)

②Sakai Toji Black Striking Kiritsuke Santoku Knife

A versatile kitchen knife for slicing fish, meat, and vegetables.

Size: Approximately 180mm. Support Amount: ¥50,000 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥45,000)

③Sakai Toji Black Striking Sujihiki Knife

A robust knife capable of cutting through various meats.

Size: Approximately 240mm. Support Amount: ¥53,400 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥48,000)

④Sakai Toji Black Striking Nakiri Knife

Designed specifically for cutting vegetables with precision.

Size: Approximately 180mm. Support Amount: ¥45,000 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥40,500)

Set Products Lineup

We invite you to test the sharpness of each knife according to your needs! With a flat commission fee, you'll get the best value for your money.

⑤Petit × Santoku Knives Set

Support Amount: ¥86,700 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥78,000)

⑥Petit × Sujihiki Knives Set

Support Amount: ¥90,100 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥81,000)

⑦Santoku × Nakiri × Sujihiki Knives Set

Support Amount: ¥148,400 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥133,500)

⑧Full set

Support Amount: ¥185,100 (10% off Early Bird price: ¥166,500)

※The shipping cost remains unchanged for individual items. It's advantageous to purchase set items.

Three Key Features

①Kuro-uchi Kitchen Knives

Kuro-uchi kitchen knives feature the deep, rich appearance inherent to iron. We've crafted these knives with a focus on design, imbuing them with a rugged, handcrafted feel that exudes a sense of capability and presence. The black rust formed during quenching adds a unique beauty to the knife, while its original state stabilizes the iron and prevents rusting. Resistant to wear and tear, these knives offer long-lasting performance.

②Octagonal Handle

Balance is paramount in Japanese kitchen knives, so we've opted for an octagonal handle that is lightweight, durable, and ergonomically designed for a comfortable, non-slip grip. We've prioritized ease of use and grip comfort with this design. The octagonal handle provides a secure grip and prevents slipping during use.

③Handcrafted by Specialized Artisans

Each of our knives is meticulously handcrafted by master artisans certified as traditional craftsmen, each specializing in their respective fields. With utmost care and attention to detail, these skilled craftsmen produce the proud kitchen knives of Sakai Toji.

History of Sakai Uchihamono

Sakai perforated cutlery boasts a history spanning 600 years, tracing its roots back to the 5th century. The origins of Sakai cutlery can be traced back to the 5th century, when blacksmiths in Sakai were assembled to create tools necessary for constructing the renowned tombs of Emperor Nintoku and other emperors in the region.

Centuries later, during the latter half of the 16th century, tobacco was introduced to Japan from Portugal. This led to the need for knives capable of cutting tobacco leaves, prompting the production of tobacco knives in Sakai. Recognizing their sharpness, the Tokugawa Shogunate bestowed upon them the prestigious "Sakai Kiwame" seal, and they were exclusively sold across Japan under this seal. It's said that the reputation of Sakai cutlery spread throughout Japan following its recognition by the Tokugawa Shogunate.

About Izumi Riki Seisakujo, which handles this product

Izumi Riki Seisakujo is a kitchen knife manufacturer with a history dating back to 1805, the year of its founding. The company specializes in selling "lifetime" cookware crafted by master craftsmen who have inherited techniques passed down through generations and are certified as traditional artisans.

Japanese artisans who contributed to this product

Blacksmith: Tanaka Yoshihisa *5th generation of Tanaka Uchihamono

*5th generation of Tanaka Uchihamono Sharpener: Koichi Morimoto

Manufacturer: Toshiki Nobuta *8th generation of Izumi Riki Seisakujo

≪Message from Izumi Cutlery Works Representative Handling this Product≫

This is our international debut and through this project we sincerely hope that the true appeal and values of Japanese knives will be put into the hands of people all over the world. We have produced our products by paying attention to every single step of the process and employing first-class traditional craftsmen. In the future, we hope to continue to offer products that will further satisfy everyone.

≪Project Manager Message≫

Having spent my school years in an environment rich in international exchange, I've always taken pride in the beautiful culture and traditions of my native Japan, which allure people from all corners of the globe. I harbor a strong desire to make these aspects more widely recognized among both the Japanese populace and the global community. I am overjoyed that my dream has materialized, allowing me to introduce Sakai Uchihamono, a traditional craft hailing from Osaka—my hometown—to the world.

During the preparation for this project, I've uncovered many charms of Osaka and Japan, some of which were previously unknown to me, despite being an Osaka native. I am thrilled at the prospect of sharing these enchantments with people worldwide.

We remain dedicated to ensuring the satisfaction of all parties involved in this venture, including the artisans of Sakai Cutlery, the global audience purchasing the knives, and the local community.

