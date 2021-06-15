Redi2 and IBM Private Cloud Services Create Winning Solution for Asset Managers

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redi2 Technologies, Inc., the pioneer of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model for financial services billing solutions, today announced a new collaboration with IBM Private Cloud Services. The Redi2/IBM combination delivers strong added value for Redi2 Revenue Manager™ clients — the top asset managers globally — through increased overall confidence and exceptional flexibility. IBM's private cloud infrastructure provides global coverage and unsurpassed security. It also enables exceptionally fast reaction options for clients who may need to respond to changing conditions, move data from one country to another or quickly scale their infrastructure requirements.

"We are very excited to work with IBM, as we continue to focus on our strategic expansion efforts and platform innovations for our clients who are licensing Revenue Manager," said Redi2 Senior Vice President David Ritchie. "It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the IBM team. They are highly focused and uniquely experienced in cloud computing that spans the globe. Their engineering acumen and attention to detail ensures that our clients' data is both protected and readily available under every possible scenario."

"IBM is a world-class company with a time-tested reputation for excellence that our global clients can embrace. In an increasingly complex technology environment, Redi2's revenue management and billing software in conjunction with IBM's powerful solutions provides a scalable, proactive, high-performance solution for the global financial services industry," said Redi2 Chief Executive Officer Seth Johnson.

Redi2's Revenue Manager enables investment management firms to:

Increase fee efficiencies and plug fee leaks

Customize comprehensive reporting capabilities, including a 360-degree client-focused view

Easily integrate existing infrastructure across platforms

Automate custom billing scenarios and customize invoices

Simplify user interface and workflow functionality to minimize errors and increase productivity

Investment management firms that would like more information about the IBM Private Cloud Services and Redi2 benefits should contact Bryan Fekety, IBM Public Cloud Sales & Strategic Partnerships, at 312-639-5057 or via email [email protected] or Redi2 Director of Business Development Greg Pringle at 781-812-5525 or via email [email protected] or [email protected].

About Redi2 Technologies, Inc.

Boston-based Redi2 Technologies, Inc. is hyper-focused in the niche area of financial services billing and has earned the confidence of many of the world's leading financial institutions. Over 750 financial services firms, with aggregated assets under management or administration of over $10 trillion, calculate their complex fee types with Redi2's solutions. The Redi2 team is singularly focused on making billing better for financial services firms and improving its clients' ability to become more successful at servicing their clients so they can collect their revenues faster. To learn more about Redi2's Software as a Service (SaaS) billing solutions, visit www.Redi2.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Vogelzang

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

