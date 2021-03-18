Redi2 Technologies' Redi2 Revenue Manager™ Platform Implemented by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd.

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redi2 Technologies, Inc., the premier provider of revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions to the global financial services industry today announced that Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd., a Canadian independent investment manager with over $40 billion in assets under management, has implemented the Redi2 Revenue Manager™ platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Beutel Goodman to the Redi2 client family," said Senior Vice President David Ritchie. "The flexibility of our platform will enable Beutel Goodman to create internal efficiencies and scalability that can ultimately lead to enhanced service for their clients."

Revenue Manager is a powerful solution that enables investment management firms to automate custom billing scenarios, with an integrated invoicing solution and the ability to calculate fees in any currency. Key features include:

Dashboards and alerts

AI based exception handling

Flexible billing templates

Custom approvals and workflows

Revenue accounting and sub-ledger

Embedded reporting and analytics

Redi2 has invested millions of dollars to update Revenue Manager to the latest tech stack, including an overhaul of the fee calculation and invoicing workflow, design, and user interface. With a focus on improving user experience, Redi2 clients are benefiting from the new workflow and product features that could only be realized with updated technology. Redi2 Revenue Manager™ v8 is the newest fee billing and revenue management solution, specifically designed for investment managers, to come to market in the past decade.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd.

"Redi2's Revenue Manager provides enhancements to our current processes and integrates with our other back-office systems to allow for automated flow of data," said Michael J. Gibson, Managing Director, Operations of Beutel Goodman. "We are always aiming to be more efficient, in order to dedicate more attention to our clients and our core business of helping them achieve their investment goals."

ABOUT REDI2

Headquartered in Boston, Redi2 Technologies offers purpose-built. comprehensive, hosted revenue management platforms to the global financial services industry, serving wealth and investment management firms with aggregated assets under management of more than $9.4 trillion. Since its founding, Redi2 has leveraged technology to automate client reporting, fee billing and invoicing for wealth and investment managers. Redi2 is a Software as a Service (SaaS) pioneer and a market leader in vendor-hosted fee billing for firms of all sizes. For more information, visit www.redi2.com.

