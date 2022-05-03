Redica Systems appoints new CTO to accelerate technological innovation in the next stage of growth

Saha most recently, served as Chief Technology Officer at Noodle.ai, leading the development of enterprise AI Cloud SaaS applications for digital supply chains. Over his 20-year career, Saha has built high-performing global teams to develop cutting-edge AI applications and platforms that leverage data with predictive capabilities. Prior to joining Noodle.ai, he was VP of Technology at Goldman Sachs, where he led multiple critical technology initiatives in business intelligence and analytics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arijit to our leadership team. He brings an outstanding track record of delivering complex and innovative data solutions," said Michael de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer at Redica Systems. "We are building a new category of regulatory intelligence products, and his vision and leadership will be key in accelerating our progress."

"The vision and opportunity at Redica captured my attention from the very beginning. There is an incredible opportunity to create innovative solutions that radically automate regulatory intelligence workflows.," said Saha. "I'm thrilled to join such a great culture that is relentless in uncovering new sources of data and in pioneering new approaches to solving complex data problems."

Redica Systems, who recently closed a $30 million Series B, led by Savant Growth, a data and AI focused growth equity firm, will use this round to extend its lead as a quality and regulatory intelligence (QRI) platform and fuel product innovation which will accelerate customer value and expand the company's total addressable market.

About Redica Systems

Redica Systems is a data and software company that provides regulatory and quality intelligence to FDA-regulated industries. Today we serve almost 200 pharmaceutical and medical device firms, helping them stay ahead of global regulatory changes, access extensive enforcement and inspection intelligence, monitor supplier risk, and improve team collaboration. Our extensive data feeds, proprietary site and inspector profiles, push-button reports, and white-glove client service transform the way our users discover, decide, and act on regulatory intelligence. Redica's headquarters are in Pleasanton, CA. More information is available at www.redica.com .

