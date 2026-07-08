REDICO and Ciel Senior Living Announce Joint Venture Partnership to Develop a New Senior Living Community in Rehoboth Beach

Partnership signals renewed industry interest in senior housing communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REDICO and Ciel Senior Living have formed a joint venture to design and build a new senior living community in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The project signals renewed confidence in developing and financing new senior housing communities while helping meet the growing demand for high-quality senior living options throughout Sussex County and the surrounding region.

The partnership brings together REDICO's experience as a developer, investor and owner of senior housing communities with Ciel Senior Living's operating platform. Under the joint venture, REDICO will lead development and investment strategy, with Ciel serving as the operating partner for the community.

REDICO will lead development and investment strategy, with Ciel serving as the operating partner for the community. Post this

"Our involvement in this project and our ability to attract financing necessary to make it possible reflects renewed investor interest in this industry," said Dale Watchowski, CEO of REDICO and American House Senior Living. "This project also reflects REDICO's broader senior living development strategy, which combines institutional capital, experienced operating partners and targeted market expansion in high-demand markets."

The project is one of several new senior living communities that REDICO and its affiliate, American House, are planning to open over the next several years across several states in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

The project also marks an important milestone for Ciel Senior Living, a rapidly growing senior housing operating and development platform that currently manages more than 3,000 units across 20 communities in 10 states and continues to expand through strategic operating, acquisition and development partnerships nationwide.

"This is more than the start of a construction project – it is the realization of a vision," said Edward Burnett, Co-Founder of Ciel Senior Living. "Rehoboth Beach has long been a destination known for its quality of life, vibrant culture and strong sense of community. We are honored to bring a senior living experience that reflects those qualities while creating an environment where older adults can continue to live with purpose, connection and confidence."

Upon completion in 2028, Ciel of Rehoboth will feature 144 thoughtfully designed luxury suites offering Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Inspired by the beauty and character of Delaware's coastal heritage, the campus will combine elegant design, resort-style amenities, exceptional dining, engaging programming and personalized wellness and care services tailored to each resident's individual needs.

"From the resident experience to the design of the community itself, every aspect of Ciel of Rehoboth has been thoughtfully planned to foster connection, promote well-being and deliver the elevated hospitality that defines the Ciel brand," said Alexis Martini, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ciel Senior Living.

As Delaware's senior population continues to grow, the need for sophisticated, service-rich senior living options has never been greater. Through their partnership, REDICO and Ciel are meeting that need with a thoughtfully designed community that will enable residents to age in place while enjoying an active, fulfilling lifestyle supported by hospitality-driven services and compassionate care.

About REDICO

Founded in 1967, REDICO is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and operating company with a national footprint and a portfolio exceeding $4 billion in value. The firm owns and manages approximately 8,000 residential units and more than eight million square feet of commercial space across a diversified mix of office, retail, mixed-use, healthcare, industrial and senior housing assets.

REDICO's senior housing platform, American House, was established nearly 50 years ago and is among the nation's largest senior housing providers. With more than 70 communities across the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the platform offers a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Learn more at REDICO.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Ciel Senior Living

Ciel (pronounced "see-EL") Senior Living is a senior housing management, development, and investment platform dedicated to creating exceptional living experiences for older adults. Guided by its mission to Connect. Inspire. Enrich. Live Well., Ciel develops and operates communities across the United States offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing services rooted in hospitality, wellness, and personalized support. With a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and resident-centered care, Ciel continues to redefine what it means to age well.

For more information, visit the company's website: cielseniorliving.com or email: [email protected].

SOURCE REDICO