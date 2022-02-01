REDINGTON SOLAR Partners with ENACT SYSTEMS for Launch of Solar Software Platform in India

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENACT SYSTEMS, the leading cloud software platform for solar and energy storage projects, announced the launch of its strategic partnership with REDINGTON for the India market.

Headquartered in Chennai, India and with distribution branches located across the country, REDINGTON's Solar Division is the largest distributor of solar systems and components to solar installers in India, serving thousands of installers from across 159+ warehouses in India.

REDINGTON has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with ENACT to offer a customized version of ENACT's platform that is pre-configured for REDINGTON's offering. Installers partnered with REDINGTON, and new Installers can now design a solar system, develop proposals and contracts to close customers and then procure the necessary hardware solutions from REDINGTON all on a single seamless online experience.

"We partnered with ENACT to simplify our customer's digital experience", said Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President at REDINGTON Solar. "ENACT's unique platform shall help our installer customers engage with residential and commercial customer's more effectively and then manage their solar and energy storage procurement seamlessly through our integrated offering", said Pradeep

"Distributed solar and storage solutions are growing rapidly, and solar installers in India need to leverage end-to-end software platforms to operate and scale effectively in today's world", said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT Systems Inc. "REDINGTON Solar is leading the way in India, as our exclusive partner in India in the solar distribution segment, providing a seamless sales and procurement platform to solar companies, and are proud to partner with them", he added.

The ENACT software platform is transforming how distributed energy solutions are deployed and managed. ENACT ENVISION is used by developers and installers to remotely design solutions rapidly, as well as finalize proposals, contracts and track project execution. ENACT ENGAGE is used by end-customers to track financial savings, energy usage and predict their future outcomes from such projects.

The powerful two-sided platform leverages data analytics to improve customer experience and outcomes, with $2B/year of projects now on the platform, serving several customer segments in 20+ countries: extensively in the US, Middle East, India and SE Asia, and others.

About REDINGTON

Redington, thrives on its reputation as a top-notch supply chain solution provider in the world, with our solutions covering all categories of Information Technology, Telecom, Consumer and Lifestyle spaces. Driven by a team of highly skilled professionals and supported by a robust infrastructure, Redington has a footprint in 37 markets through 59 subsidiary offices. With revenues pegging at over $7.7 billion, we have won the trust of more than 245 brands since our inception, with over 4,099 employees and 35,900+ channel partners, with an infrastructure of 16 owned service centres, 23 partner service centres and 200+ warehouses encompassing 6.5 Mn sq. ft of warehouse space.

About ENACT SYSTEMS

ENACT SYSTEMS provides a software platform for solar and energy storage projects: design, financing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. ENACT's Cloud Software platform is transforming how distributed energy resources are deployed and managed, with users in 20+ countries and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, USA. ENACT Envision is used by installers and developers to remotely design complete solar and storage solutions, sell and manage execution. ENACT Engage is used by end-customers and fleet owners to track financial savings and energy usage, expanding into an energy management platform.

