Redis Enterprise Kubernetes Operator for VMware Enterprise PKS Now Available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis Labs , the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise , today announced Redis Enterprise Kubernetes Operator for VMware Enterprise PKS is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Modern applications increasingly need real-time responsiveness and rely on Redis Enterprise to deliver this with simplicity. Designated Partner Ready for VMware Enterprise PKS (Pivotal Container Service), Redis Enterprise simplifies operations of cloud-native apps and microservices by providing distributed caching, messaging, and a high-performance NoSQL database. This multi-tenant software package allows VMware administrators to offer on-demand access to the world's most popular open-source database, within a highly-efficient containerized cluster.

"The modern cloud native software architecture, using microservices and container orchestration, relies heavily on a reliable data service for application state," said Joshua McKenty, Field CTO at Redis Labs. "Redis Labs and VMware are working to bring customers the ability to easily deploy, manage and scale Redis with uncompromising high availability, effortless scaling, and consistent world-class performance."

"We are pleased to see Redis Enterprise Kubernetes Operator for VMware Enterprise PKS available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services, VMware. "Validated technologies, such as Redis Enterprise, enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Redis Labs to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments."

For more information on deploying Redis Enterprise within your PKS infrastructure, visit here or get started today with this tutorial .

About Redis Labs

Modern businesses depend on the power of real-time data. With Redis Labs , organizations deliver instant experiences in a highly reliable and scalable manner. Redis Labs is the home of Redis , the world's most popular in-memory database, and commercial provider of Redis Enterprise that delivers superior performance, matchless reliability and unparalleled flexibility for high-speed transactions, recommendation engines, data ingest, fraud mitigation, real-time indexing, session management, and caching.

Redis Labs, ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service, is trusted by seven Fortune 10 companies, three of the four credit card issuers, three of the top five communication companies, three of the top five healthcare companies, six of the top eight technology companies, and four of the top seven retailers.

Redis has been voted the most loved database , rated the most popular database container , and #1 cloud database .

VMware, VMware Cloud and VMware Cloud Marketplace are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

