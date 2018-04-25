Redis Labs Broadens Redis Enterprise Capabilities

A new engine for the RedisGraph module based on GraphBlas - uses linear algebra to express Graph algorithms. This pioneering approach brings two orders of magnitude higher performance for RedisGraph in multiple use cases compared to existing graph databases and simplifies its operation in a distributed setting.

"The new capabilities being demonstrated at RedisConf today and tomorrow further establish Redis Enterprise as the most efficient database to deliver a wide range of data processing functionality with uncompromising speed and agility," said Yiftach Shoolman, CTO of Redis Labs. "The tremendous pace of these innovations will keep Redis at the forefront of solving the most challenging real-time application needs of enterprises globally."

RedisConf18, the fourth-annual gathering of more than 1,200 Redis users and experts from around the globe, opened in San Francisco today. To keep up with the latest on RedisConf18, follow us on Twitter @redislabs #redisconf. To find out more about RedisConf18, please visit www.redisconf.com.

