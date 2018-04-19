Redis Labs Honored as the Bay Area's Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

Redis Labs, along with hand-selected employers from the Silicon Valley, were honored as winners of the 2018 Bay Area's Best Places to Work program at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco on April 18, 2018. The Bay Area Best Places to Work nominees represent the best their industries have to offer and are widely known to attract and retain top talent.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

"Being named one of 2018's best places to work just builds on the amazing accolades our organization has taken home in the past year – including being ranked in the top 50 of Deloitte's 500 fastest growing companies in North America," said Ofer Bengal, CEO at Redis Labs. "Redis Labs has become synonymous with innovation. The Redis Labs employees in conjunction with the Redis community deserve the full credit for the success of the technology and the company."

In the past year, more than 8,200 enterprises adopted the Redis Enterprise platform, including Fortune 100 companies across many industries, two of the top three telecommunications companies and five of the top ten U.S technology companies. With organizations facing increasingly complex data challenges, Redis Labs enables enterprises to efficiently meet their real-time data needs. In addition to Redis Labs' immense growth within the enterprise, Redis was recently named the most loved database for second consecutive year by over 100,000 developers in 183 countries in the Stack Overflow's 2018 survey.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's fastest in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise, as a cloud service and as downloadable software, to over 8,200 enterprise customers. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis Enterprise, are top-ranked by industry analysts, and power use cases such as high-speed transactions, queuing, user session stores, and caching, in e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications. Redis, voted the most loved database, rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database reduces application complexity, simplifies development, accelerates time to market and provides unprecedented flexibility to developers.

About 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

