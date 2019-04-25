Redis Labs Named One of 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise , today announced the company has been recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures , a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor *, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. The list highlights 50 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies--where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

Redis Labs achieved the distinction with an overall company rating of 4.7, while the broader average across Glassdoor is 3.4. Redis Labs CEO, Ofer Bengal, boasts a 98% approval rating on Glassdoor—compared to an average of 69% for all approximately 900,000 employers on the site--and the company has a 96% positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader Glassdoor average is 49%. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months.

This is the third year Battery has issued the list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings highlight the broader trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

They also highlight the increasing importance of cohesive culture and employee happiness in running a successful business, said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing.

"The private companies on this list have not only scaled their products, teams and business functions—but they've managed to scale culture," Agrawal said. "We view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and longevity, and we hope all companies on this list view it as an honor to be included." It was also more difficult to make the list this year, compared with last year, Agrawal added. A Glassdoor economic research study , as well as other third party studies , show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"Redis Labs is honored to receive this designation from Battery Ventures and Glassdoor. We've sought to create an environment where there is no distance between our leadership and the entire Redis Labs team through open communication, transparency, and visibility into the business," said Jason Forget, chief revenue officer and general manager at Redis Labs. "Redis Labs is more than a company, it's a family that is invested in each other's success, and where everyone feels ownership of our relationship with our customers. We value personal development, career growth, and enabling everyone to contribute across the organization to surpass their goals."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Redis Labs on Glassdoor:

"Young and dynamic with huge potential. Has very big names in its customer base. Very good atmosphere at the office. Feels that they do everything they can to make their employees happy. Very interesting product that keeps growing and creating opportunities. The company keeps growing and expanding worldwide but still feels like a big family."

About Redis Labs

Modern businesses depend on the power of real-time data. With Redis Labs , organizations deliver instant experiences in a highly reliable and scalable manner. Redis Labs is the home of Redis , the world's most popular in-memory database, and commercial provider of Redis Enterprise that delivers superior performance, matchless reliability and unparalleled flexibility for high-speed transactions, recommendation engines, data ingest, fraud mitigation, real-time indexing, session management, and caching.

Redis Labs, ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service, is trusted by seven Fortune 10 companies, three of the four credit card issuers, three of the top five communication companies, three of the top five healthcare companies, six of the top eight technology companies, and four of the top seven retailers.

Redis has been voted the most loved database , rated the most popular database container, and #1 cloud database .

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, New York and Israel. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here .

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here .

