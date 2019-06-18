Redis Labs Names Joshua McKenty as Field CTO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced industry leader Joshua McKenty has joined the company as Field CTO. McKenty brings more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, product development, and customer and partner ecosystems in both cloud computing and the open source community.

McKenty will play an important role in the go-to-market strategy and execution for the company's commercial product, Redis Enterprise, which leverages the native data structures, performance, and flexibility that has made Redis one of the most popular databases with developers. Redis Enterprise provides developer and operation teams the tools, security, compliance, and availability to cost-effectively deploy across public clouds and on-premise data centers.

"I'm excited to have a dynamic leader like Joshua join us in our goal to build the leading independent database company for the instant experience era," said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs. "Joshua is a true visionary in the development of cloud computing and brings a deep understanding of how to effectively drive the adoption of new technology platforms within global enterprises."

Esteemed in both the cloud computing industry and open source community, McKenty previously served as the Global Field CTO for Pivotal, Inc. where he also ran the ecosystem program for Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

McKenty brought Redis into the US government when he was the Chief Architect of NASA Nebula, the precursor to the massively successful open source project 'OpenStack.'

He had previously used Redis to help the MTV show "The Buried Life" survive their appearance on Oprah after they played basketball with President Obama at the White House. "I knew it had the scale and performance issues NAILED, and I knew how fantastic it was to use as a developer. Over the past decade, Redis Labs has addressed all of the compliance and operations issues that had slowed down enterprise adoption ten years ago," said Joshua McKenty, Field CTO at Redis Labs. "The Fortune 500 are ready to trust open source data services with their mission-critical workloads."

About Redis Labs

Modern businesses depend on the power of real-time data. With Redis Labs, organisations deliver instant experiences in a highly reliable and scalable manner. Redis Labs is the home of Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database, and commercial provider of Redis Enterprise that delivers superior performance, matchless reliability and unparalleled flexibility for high-speed transactions, recommendation engines, data ingest, fraud mitigation, real-time indexing, session management, and caching.

Redis Labs, ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service, is trusted by seven Fortune 10 companies, three of the four credit card issuers, three of the top five communication companies, three of the top five healthcare companies, six of the top eight technology companies, and four of the top seven retailers.

Redis has been voted the most loved database, rated the most popular database container, and #1 cloud database.

