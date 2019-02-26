Redis Labs Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Report on Big Data NoSQL Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise , today announced it has been named a Leader in Big Data NoSQL platforms by Forrester Research. According to Forrester, the leaders identified in this NoSQL market report "support a broader set of use cases, automation, good scalability and performance, and security offerings."

The Forrester Wave™: Big Data NoSQL, Q1 2019 reports that, "Redis supports both relaxed and strong consistency, a flexible schemaless model, high availability, and ease of deployment." The report also states Redis Enterprise "provides additional capabilities for geodistributed active-active deployments (multicloud, hybrid, on-premises) with high availability and linear scaling, while supporting the open source API." According to the report Redis Labs customers "like its innovation for machine learning apps, performance, scale, customer support, and support for diverse NoSQL use cases."

"Enterprises more than ever require a database that is built for the microservices environment and can be deployed on multiple clouds, on-premises, and in a hybrid architecture to deliver the instant experiences that consumers now expect," said Manish Gupta, chief marketing officer at Redis Labs. "We believe being recognized as a leader in the NoSQL market by Forrester validates our investment to deliver the highest performing multi-model database platform for the broadest set of real-time enterprise use cases."

Forrester's analysts evaluated 15 vendors across 26 criteria based on the companies' current offering, strategy, and market presence. All vendors included in the evaluation met the following criteria: offering a comprehensive, enterprise-grade NoSQL database, their NoSQL solution is a standalone product, have a referenceable global install base, and the product is publicly available as of November 1, 2018.

The Forrester Wave™: Big Data NoSQL, Q1 2019 can be downloaded here and you can read more about the report on the Redis Labs blog .

About Redis Labs

Modern businesses depend on the power of real-time data. With Redis Labs , organizations deliver instant experiences in a highly reliable and scalable manner. Redis Labs is the home of Redis , the world's most popular in-memory database, and commercial provider of Redis Enterprise that delivers superior performance, matchless reliability and unparalleled flexibility for high-speed transactions, recommendation engines, data ingest, fraud mitigation, real-time indexing, session management, and caching.

Redis Labs, ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service, is trusted by seven Fortune 10 companies, three of the four credit card issuers, three of the top five communication companies, three of the top five healthcare companies, six of the top eight technology companies, and four of the top seven retailers.

Redis has been voted the most loved database , rated the most popular database container, and #1 cloud database .

Media Contact:

Stephen Naventi

stephen@redislabs.com

SOURCE Redis Labs

Related Links

redislabs.com

