Rediscover the Art of Gathering with the Luxury Group by Marriott International

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Marriott International, Inc.

Jun 17, 2026, 08:00 ET

The third edition of the Luxury Dining Series celebrates the joy of connection through shared dining and beverage experiences.

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Group by Marriott International is launching the third edition of its Luxury Dining Series, offering curated culinary journeys under the theme "Across the Table". From August to October, the series will take place at luxury hotels including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, and will conclude with an experience at sea with Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

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The Luxury Group by Marriott International Presents Across the Table
The Luxury Group by Marriott International Presents Across the Table

Each experience is thoughtfully curated to celebrate curiosity and connection, as chefs step beyond the kitchen to engage with guests. This year, key program moments have been identified across the series to facilitate authentic connections with the destinations, ingredients, and each other:

  • Chefs [At The] Table, an intimate evening where renowned chefs sit among the guests and share personal stories
  • The Grand Banquet, an immersive dinner celebration at iconic local sites celebrating heritage, culture and local rituals
  • Heirloom AM/PM, highlights a single heirloom ingredient or technique through collaborative menus
  • Page to Plate extends the journey with a curated collection of favorite recipes selected to deepen guests' experiences beyond the table
  • The Shared Memory Menu invites guests to explore mixology through flavors tied to memory and place
  • Spirited Social brings the art of mixology to life with dynamic bar takeovers led by expert bartenders
  • Journey To Exceptional Taste comprises chef-guided tours or masterclasses that uncover cultural exchanges and techniques, culminating in an intimate meal that brings those connections to life

"This year, the focus of the Luxury Dining Series is to highlight the emotional heart of dining, exploring how stories unfold, flavors linger, and connections deepen when meals are shared," says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China, and Regional Vice President of Singapore. "Each destination in this year's series is truly unique, with an incredible lineup of talent eager to create experiences that celebrate not only what is served, but what is shared. Our hope is that discerning travelers will be inspired to discover somewhere new, and in doing so, rediscover the art of gathering."

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy across participating destinations1, this year's "Across the Table" culinary experiences will unfold as follows:  

Vietnam, August 5th to 9th – JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Chefs [At The] Table

- Rémy Gaulé's Afternoon Tea at French & Co: a reimagination of French pastry through a distinctive
  Vietnamese lens

- Vietnamese Heritage Dinner with Madam Anh Tuyet & Chef Nguyen Hai Hung: a homage to Vietnamese
  home cooking

- Pink Pearl by Olivier Elzer & Summer Le: eight-course French and Vietnamese experience shaped by
  creativity, cultural exchange, and a shared respect for craftsmanship and place

The Grand Banquet

- Vietnam in Celebration with Chef Olivier Elzer, Chef Summer Le & Chef Cuong Nguyen, complemented
  by a drinks program curated by Marco Dongi 

Heirloom AM

- Vietnamese Heritage Breakfast at Tempus Fugit with Madam Anh Tuyet: an exploration of Vietnamese
  breakfast traditions

Heirloom PM

- Phu Quoc Seafood Lunch at Red Rum with Chef Cuong Nguyen & Chef Hai Hung celebrating the richness
  of Phu Quoc's coastal waters 

The Shared Memory Menu

- Champagne with a Sommelier: uncovers the stories, terroir, and craftsmanship behind one of the world's most
  celebrated wine regions

- Sunday Champagne Brunch by Olivier Elzer: a curated menu inspired by Phu Quoc's seasonal produce,
  fresh seafood, and the balance of classical European technique with contemporary Asian influences

Spirited Social

- Marco Dongi Bar Takeover at Department of Chemistry: an exploration of the island's tropical fruits,
  artisan flavors, and local botanicals through a menu of inventive cocktails

Journey To Exceptional Taste

- Bittersweet Chocolate Masterclass: explore a different side of Phu Quoc's culinary identity through
  an intimate masterclass dedicated to the island's emerging cacao culture

Thailand, August 12th to 15th – The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

Chefs [At The] Table

- The Art of Omakase & Craft Brew Experience with Chef Agustin Balbi & Chef Joseph Talbot: an intimate
  culinary experience guided by seasonality and local ingredients

- Six-Hands Dinner at Veranda with Chef Arnaud Sauthier, Chef Joseph Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain
  Constans celebrating craftsmanship, seasonality, and the flavors of the Andaman coastline

- Eight-Hands Culinary Journey at Aiyara with Chef Duangporn "Bo" Songvisava, Chef Laongdao
  "Aong" Tohkhot, Chef Ratchanee "Kob" Nu-On, and bespoke cocktail pairings by Jane Kaew-Yod

The Grand Banquet

- Eight-Hands Dinner at The Beach Lawn with Chef Agustin Balbi, Chef Arnaud Sauthier, Chef Joseph
  Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans

The Shared Memory Menu

- Sunset at Zbar with Bar Us bringing the signature philosophy of Bangkok's celebrated bar to the
  shores of Naka Yai Island

Spirited Social

- Golden Hour Stories at Sea: handcrafted cocktails experience prepared by Adi Sukasta reflecting
  the aroma, colors and rhythm of the evening

- Golden Hour Cocktails at Zbar with Adi Sukasta, and Fransiska Siregar

Journey To Exceptional Taste

- Local Spirit, Refined Taste: a curated lunch pairing highlighting the natural abundance of Southern
  Thailand with selected craft spirits in collaboration with The Distillery Phuket

- Natural Dye Textile Workshop: a hands-on workshop with Bang Wan Phatthana Women Farmers
  Community Enterprise to understand transformation of locally sourced botanicals into vibrant natural
  pigments

- Artisan Gin Blending with Kilo Spirits: an immersive gin workshop set against the secluded surroundings
  of The Naka Island and create your personalized bottle 

Maldives, August 26th to 30th – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Chefs [At The] Table

- An Evening with Chef Chan & Chef Abdo: a refined dialogue between elevated Cantonese cuisine and
  sophisticated pan-Asian flavors

- An Atelier with Chef Emmanuel Stroobant & Chef Ahmet: an intimate four-hands cooking atelier featuring
  creativity, craftsmanship, and conversation

- Curated Omakase Lunch at T.Pan with Chef Takato Kitano: a contemporary Japanese culinary journey

- ALBA Dining Experience with Chef Emmanuel Stroobant: a showcase of contemporary Mediterranean
  cuisine

The Shared Memory Menu

- Wine at Sunset with Master Sommeliers Thomas Ling and Kuday: an intimate wine tasting experience by
  the sea

- An Evening with Chef Taj & Brian Gonzalez: a curated menu with cocktail pairings exploring the connection
  between Indian culinary heritage and the local character of island ingredients

Heirloom AM

- A Farewell with Flavor at ALBA: Mediterranean breakfast experience highlighting vibrant flavors, fresh
  seasonal ingredients, and comforting Mediterranean classics

Spirited Social

- Sunset at The Whale Bar with Brian Gonzales: an exclusive one-night-only cocktail experience shaped by
  contemporary mixology, island living, and the spirit of tropical evenings in the Maldives

Journey To Exceptional Taste

- The Dine Around Experience: an immersive dining journey across the signature venues of the resort

Indonesia, September 9th to 11th – Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Chefs [At The] Table

- Where Indonesia's Culinary Stories Come Alive with Chef Ketut Sartika, Chef Agung Ardiawan, and Chef
  Wira Hardiyansyah: a menu rooted in time-honored recipes reflecting the evolving voice of Indonesian
  gastronomy

The Grand Banquet

- Two Chefs, One Story of Indonesian Heritage with Chef Syrco Bakker & Chef Bayu Timur: an exploration
  of evolving identity with evocative live performances

Heirloom PM

- A Four-Hands Dialogue of Land and Fermentation with Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Lee Daejin: a refined,
  fermentation-led dinner menu that celebrates Bali's biodiversity while weaving in global perspective

Spirited Social

- Ambar x Gold Bar with Andrei Marcu: Japanese precision and minimalist craft's takeover at Mandapa's
  sophisticated jungle bar overlooking the Ayung River

Journey To Exceptional Taste

- Forage, Feast & Unwind: a guided foraging journey and a jungle lunch featuring locally inspired specialties
  served in an extraordinary natural setting with Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Adi San, complemented by a
  90-minute massage at Mandapa Spa and dinner at Kubu

Japan, September 23rd to 26th – The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Chefs [At The] Table

- The Harmony of Japanese and European Traditions with Katsuhito Inoue & Valentin Fouache: a
  showcase of European and Japanese artistic experience. Choice of lunch or dinner experience 

- The Flow of Kaiseki with Chef Ryo Okamoto & Chef Shuichi Yamashita: a multi-course culinary narrative
  rooted in traditional Japanese hospitality

- Preserving Perfection Edomae-style with Chef Tomohiro Goda: a celebration of sushi through an intimate
  omakase journey

Heirloom PM

- Kyoto's Seasons at Mizuki with Chef Shuichi Yamashita, Chef Takuji Fujisawa and Chef Ryuta Iizuka: an
  exclusive, walk-around journey translates Kyoto's changing landscapes into an immersive culinary celebration

- A Symphony of Tempura x Sushi with Chef Taiseki Kojima & Chef Takuji Fujisawa: a four-hands menu pairing
  Edomae sushi precision with light, seasonal tempura

- Fire and Flair with Chef Mizuki Goro Koide and Chef Ryuta Iizuka: the artistry and energy of teppanyaki

Page to Plate

- Chef Angelo's Italian Expressions at La Locanda: celebrate Mediterranean principles and Japan's
  micro-seasons through a contemporary expression of regional Italian cuisine

- An Afternoon with PIERRE HERMÉ PARIS reimagining afternoon tea as a sensory journey blending timeless
  elegance with Kyoto's contemporary serenity

The Shared Memory Menu

- Where Kyoto's Heritage Meets Fukuoka's Gateway Spirit with Yosuke Asano and Shuto Yamanaka for a
  sensory dialogue between Japan's historic maritime gateway and vibrant merchant hub

Spirited Social

- A Celebration of Japanese Craftsmanship with Yosuke Asano, Yasuhiro Kawakubo & Hajime Oshima: a
  masterclass in monozukuri to bridge Kyoto's understated elegance with the sleek, contemporary energy
  of Tokyo's cocktail culture

Japan, October 9th  to 18th – Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Chefs [At The] Table

- A Kyoto Culinary Journey with Chef Katsuhito Inoue: an elegant 4-course menu shaped by the philosophy
  of shichijuni-kou, accompanied by curated cocktail pairings

- Chef Kenji Yamanaka's Seasonal Expression: a traditional Kyushu experience guided by the rhythm of
  the season

Spirited Social

- An Evening with Kentaro Wada: featuring refined, seasonal cocktails that reflect his precise, understated
  style

Journey To Exceptional Taste 

- The Pastry Edit with Richard Long: a series of refined pastry experiences across multiple moments
  throughout the voyage, including a live demonstration

Exclusive hotel stay packages are available across destinations, whilst the Luxury Dining Series onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is exclusively available for guests booked on the Japan voyage. Marriott Bonvoy members can also bid on these exceptional dining events using their Marriott Bonvoy Moments loyalty points. Visit Luxury Dining Series for more information.

High-resolution images are available here.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY
Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

1 Excluding in the Maldives

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

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