Redispersible Polymer Powder Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redispersible Polymer Powder Market - Overview



Redispersible polymer powder is used in all types of dry-mix mortars such as wall putty powders, ceramic tile adhesives, ceramic tile jointing agents, dry powder interface agents, exterior insulation mortars, self-leveling mortars, mending mortars, decorative mortars, and waterproof mortars.The redispersible polymer powder improves the elastic bending strength and rupture strength of materials.



It improves freeze proof properties, weather-resistance, durability, and wear resistance of materials. Additionally, this powder intensifies the hydrophobicity and reduces water absorption and contraction ratio of materials.



Based on polymer, the redispersible polymer powder market has been classified into acrylic, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), vinyl ester of versatic acid (VeoVa), styrene butadiene, and others.Rising demand for durable construction products due to increasing concerns about the quality of civil structures is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



The building & construction industry is expanding at a significant pace across the globe due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China, India, and Vietnam.Demand for redispersible polymer powder is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period owing to the burgeoning construction sector consisting of commercial establishments and public infrastructure & utilities.



In terms of application, the global redispersible polymer powder market has been categorized into mortars & cements, tiles adhesives & grouts, insulation & finish system, plasters, self-leveling underlayment, and others.Rising demand for redispersible polymer powder in mortars & cements and insulation & finish system is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to its features such as high flexibility, excellent water repellency, low VOC emission, and good bonding.



Rising inclination toward large-format tiles, as they are easier to clean, push manufacturers of redispersible polymer powder to develop adhesive products for large tiles. Based on end-user, the market has been bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The construction industry, comprising residential and non-residential constructions, is a major end-user of redispersible polymer powder. The industry is expanding at a steady pace in Asia Pacific due to increase in rate of urbanization and improvements in living standards. The redispersible polymer powder market is expanding rapidly in India and ASEAN countries due to rising industrialization and growing residential and commercial construction activities.



In terms of region, the global redispersible polymer powder market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific dominates the global market, followed by Europe.



The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR owing to the growth in the construction industry.China and India are major consumers of redispersible polymer powder in the region.



Rising demand for property in West China by urban and rural population is increasing the requirement for cement mortars and redispersible polymer powder.The number of infrastructure projects in West China such as Central Shaanxi Intercity Railways, Xianyang South Ring Expressway, and the reconstruction and extension of PuchengLaoyukou Expressway of the Beijing-Kunming passageway is expected to commence by 2019.



This, in turn, is projected to boost the redispersible polymer powder market in China. The market in emerging economies is likely to expand at a substantial pace, while that in developed countries in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The building and construction industry dependence on macroeconomic developments and government regulations. Quality enhancements and LEED certification encourage builders and architects to adopt sustainable design and implement green building practices. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for redispersible polymer powder. Growing demand for low VOC redispersible polymer powder for the use in green building technology has led to the need for R&D to develop innovative products in the redispersible polymer powder market. For instance, in 2015 Akzo Nobel N.V. developed VOC ELOTEX FL2200 and FL2280 for flooring self-levelling compounds and floor screeds applications. This is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.



The report analyzes and forecasts the redispersible polymer powder market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global redispersible polymer powder market.It also encompasses the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for redispersible polymer powder during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities for the redispersible polymer powder market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global redispersible polymer powder market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the redispersible polymer powder market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein polymer, end-user, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global redispersible polymer powder market by segmenting it in terms of polymer, application, end-user, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for redispersible polymer powder in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers individual application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global redispersible polymer powder market. Key players profiled in the report include DowDuPont Inc., Synthomer PLC, Benson Polymers Limited, Organik Kimya, Akzo Nobel N.V., Dongxing Chemical Group Limited Company, Wacker Chemie AG, and Dairen Chemical Corporation. These players account for a major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of redispersible polymer powder in the next few years. Market leaders adopt strategies such as pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global redispersible polymer powder market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on polymer, application, end-user, and regional segments.



Market size and forecast for each polymer, application, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



