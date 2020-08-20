Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to surpass $2 billion valuation by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Redispersible polymer powder is created through the combination of a plethora of processes which include surface treatment and spray drying. The powder is added into mortars to enhance bonding strength, cohesiveness, and flexibility. This significantly enhances the water retention capabilities of mortar and forms a film that reduces water evaporation.

Strict government regulations that put an emphasis on curbing VOC emissions from the construction sector would push contractors and builders to use more environmentally friendly materials, which will augment industry growth. A significant growth in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified green building initiatives has been witnesses across the world. These trends are slated to foster the redispersible polymer powder market outlook.

Key reasons for redispersible polymer powder market growth

Rising green building construction projects. Growing demand for mortars & cement from increasing waterproofing and repair applications. Favourable government policies and increasing construction activities across APAC.

2026 forecasts anticipate the Acrylic segment to register remunerative growth

The acrylic polymer segment is would capture approximately 10% share of the redispersible polymer powder market by the end of the forecast timeframe. Acrylic polymers can be mixed with aggregate cement as well as other formulation aids for enhanced flexural strength, adhesion, exterior durability, and abrasion resistance. Moreover, the material also requires less water as compared to its counterparts and offers exceptional UV degradation resistance. The product is also extensively used in self-leveling underlayment, stuccos, ceramic tile grouts & mortars, and cement coatings among others.

APAC and Europe to retain its dominance with respect to revenue

The APAC lead the overall industry growth in terms of volume due to increasing construction initiatives as well as the introduction of favorable government policies.

The Europe is expected to surpass $700 million valuation by the end of the projected time period. Europe's regional construction sector has been significantly impacted the inflow of a tremendous number of migrants across the past couple of years. Growing population migration would create an immense demand for non-residential and residential structures. Robust economic conditions as well as governments-proposed construction activities would impel the redispersible polymer powder market in the region.

Leading market players

Key industry players that have been analyzed within the global redispersible polymer powder industry include Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ashland Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S., Synthomer plc, Dairen Chemical Corporation, VINAVIL S.p.A., and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd., among others. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

