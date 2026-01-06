Reditus Group Introduces A New Empirical Model for Early-Stage B2B Growth

The Reditus Startup Lifecycle: Revising Early-Stage B2B Growth White Paper Is Now Available

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reditus Group today announced the release of The Reditus Startup Lifecycle: Revising Early-Stage B2B Growth, introducing a six-stage, evidence-based model designed to bring clarity and discipline to early-stage B2B technology growth.

Built from Reditus Group's work with hundreds of B2B startups across dozens of markets, the Reditus Startup Lifecycle addresses a persistent industry problem: founders and investors frequently misdiagnose a startup's true stage of market readiness. This misalignment often leads to premature scaling, wasted go-to-market spend, stalled momentum, and frustration on all sides.

"Early-stage startups struggle for many different reasons," said Craig Watkins, Co-Founder of Reditus Group. "One of the most common is a misread of readiness: teams doing work their stage can't yet support."

The model defines six distinct stages: Hypothesis, Market Co-Creation, Product-Market Fit, Go-to-Market, Repeatability, and Continuous Improvement. Each has a specific purpose and a measurable gate that must be met before advancing. Unlike traditional frameworks that rely heavily on intuition or surface-level traction, the lifecycle is grounded in observable market behavior.

A central contribution of the model is Market Co-Creation (MCC), a stage that formalizes what Reditus identifies as the earliest credible form of B2B validation. In MCC, startups deploy their solution with a committed beta customer inside a real workflow, revealing stakeholder dynamics, buyer language, operational constraints, and pricing reality.

The lifecycle also introduces a quantitative, B2B-specific definition of Product-Market Fit (PMF). Rather than treating PMF as a subjective milestone, Reditus defines it as the generation of five partial BANT (Budget, Authority, Need, Timeline) leads from the same ICP, persona, and message. This now turns PMF into a testable, repeatable pattern.

"In an environment amplified by AI hype and compressed timelines, clarity has become a competitive advantage," Watkins added. "This model helps founders stop mistaking attention for traction and focus instead on producing the evidence that each market readiness stage truly requires."

The Reditus Startup Lifecycle is designed specifically for B2B environments with complex buying processes and multiple stakeholders. By aligning resources, expectations, and execution to verifiable stage readiness, the model aims to reduce waste, improve decision-making, and support durable, sustainable growth.

The full white paper is available at https://www.reditusgroup.com/startup-lifecycle/

About Reditus Group

Reditus Group partners with B2B tech startups bringing a real product to market and ready to build a coherent revenue system. We design and operate integrated marketing, sales, and customer success systems as a fractional revenue team. Our approach prioritizes clarity around market readiness, systems before tactics, and shared ownership of outcomes. We provide hands-on aligned execution and revenue that leaders can confidently stand behind.

