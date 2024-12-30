Redivivus and Re-New-Able Partner to Establish Illinois' First Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility

LOS ANGELES and MANTENO, Ill., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redivivus and Re-New-Able Technologies have announced a partnership to establish Illinois' first scalable lithium-ion battery recycling facility.

Re-New-Able is leading this initiative, combining Redivivus' advanced recycling technology with its commitment to sustainable innovation. The partnership includes a purchase order for the Redi-Shred process, supported by Redivivus' expertise in transitioning concepts to operational solutions.

Redi-Shred minimizes costs and upholds the highest safety standards for processing variable batteries at scale. Post this

"This partnership marks a groundbreaking moment for Illinois as we establish the state's first lithium-ion battery recycling facility," said Ravi Gade, Co-founder and CTO of Re-New-Able Technologies. "By setting new standards for safe battery transportation and recycling, we aim to strengthen Illinois' position in clean energy innovation while creating a sustainable future for the battery industry. Redivivus' expertise ensures that batteries are safely processed, and we're honored to collaborate with their talented team."

The facility will process batteries of any state of charge or health from local businesses and OEM factories. It will also support Illinois-based efforts to manage the growing battery waste in auto-wrecking yards. Deploying modular units near feedstock suppliers reduces logistics challenges and builds closer ties with automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers, enhancing efficiency.

"There are very few black mass sources from the U.S. available to the market," said Erika Guerrero, CEO of Redivivus. "Localizing Redi-Shred in collaboration with Re-New-Able minimizes costs and upholds the highest safety standards for processing variable batteries at scale."

This partnership sets a new standard for battery recycling by redefining material recovery, logistics, and environmental impact, creating a scalable blueprint for the future.

