Redivivus Announces Plans to Launch Operational Facility in Los Angeles, Pioneering Battery Logistics Advancements

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redivivus, a pioneering force in battery recycling, unveils plans to open a first-of-its-kind operational facility in Los Angeles. This marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

This cutting-edge facility will serve as the hub for Redivivus' responsible white-glove service approach, employing specialized vehicles to collect and transport hazardous battery materials to the facility for processing. The implementation of this service not only reinforces their commitment to safe and efficient battery recycling but also represents a pivotal revenue driver to advance the development of their Redi-Shred® mobile battery shredding vehicle technology.

"Each incremental step we take is a testament to our commitment to providing first-principles solutions", says Redivivus CEO, Erika Guerrero. "Our developing technology turns industry challenges into widespread opportunities, adding value across the board."

Leading this monumental operation is Mike Chalapong, appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of Redivivus. With a robust background in supply chain management and a proven track record in process optimization and strategic supply chain design, Mike brings a wealth of expertise to steer this venture toward unparalleled success.

"Redivivus' vision for transforming battery logistics aligns seamlessly with my passion for innovation and strategic operational excellence," said Mike Chalapong. "I'm excited to lead this initiative, leveraging our state-of-the-art facility and pioneering technologies to drive sustainable and impactful change in the industry."

Interested investors aligned with the Redivivus mission are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] for further details.

About Redivivus:
Redivivus provides end-of-life lithium-ion battery logistics and solutions for critical energy material recycling. Our proprietary technologies passivate batteries and any state of charge or health, provide white-glove service for hazard removal, and material recovery. For more information, visit www.redivivus.tech

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Redivivus plans, team expansions, and strategic goals. These statements are based on current expectations. Projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as an indication of future results. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer for investment.

