RedKangaroo Launches Industry-First Cashback Feature Based on Social Media Actions, Benefiting Buyers and Sellers

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedKangaroo, the world's first e-commerce platform that drives organic growth for brands by rewarding customers for social sharing, announces the launch of a unique, social-first cashback feature, designed to reward shoppers and brands with every purchase.

According to reports from Retail Touchpoints, 40% of consumers shop online at least once a week. Additionally, the study found that 59% of younger consumers reported finding a product they were interested in purchasing on Instagram and half of shoppers said that user-generated social content would make them more likely to buy products on a brand's social media.1 Tapping into this consumer interest in organic content and social media-based shopping, RedKangaroo offers brands increased traffic, as well as big savings and a large selection of goods for shoppers.

RedKangaroo's innovative approach to cashback offers shoppers specific monetary incentives for engaging in social media actions that promote the products and brands they have purchased from. After completing a transaction, customers will have the option to perform social media-based tasks, such as following the brand on Instagram or sharing a post about the product on TikTok. Once completed, money will be shared back with them. By encouraging and incentivizing consumers to engage with their favorite brands on social media, shopping with RedKangaroo is a win-win for both sides of the marketplace.

Money earned from the cashback actions will be available to consumers in their personal RedKangaroo Wallet and can be applied to any subsequent purchase. If interested, brands can offer special brand-specific vouchers that can be used only to purchase products from the brand, promoting brand loyalty, and rewarding shoppers for supporting their favorite brands. The RedKanagroo Wallet also houses the list of actions shoppers can complete through their social media accounts to earn cashback, as well as the amount they will receive for each task. All forms of cashback, referral bonuses (awarded by inviting friends to shop on the site), and discounts are available to users in their RedKangaroo Wallet.

"RedKangaroo was designed as an open marketplace that rewards both customers and brands for interacting with one another," said Balaji Krishnan, CEO and founder of RedKangaroo. "Whether through social media posts or DMs, shoppers are already sharing their recent purchases with family and friends, and creating organic growth for their favorite brands. RedKangaroo is the first e-commerce platform to understand and harness this dynamic and streamline this process – driving social-based growth for brands and incentivizing consumers for actions with significant discounts."

Customers will be instructed to securely verify their social media accounts, without the need to share any passwords or personal information, in order to receive credit for completing the cashback tasks. Social media actions can be completed on Instagram, TikTok, and X, as well as through DMs to friends and family. Each social media action is verified manually, ensuring credibility for the brands and providing safety and security for the shoppers at all stages of their experience with RedKangaroo.

Founded in 2022, RedKangaroo offers staples across beauty, pet care, home goods, and beyond, all at discounted prices. Consumers interested in testing the cashback feature now can shop hundreds of items at shop.redkangaroo.me. Brands and stores interested in listing products on RedKangaroo can learn more here.

The world's first e-commerce store that drives organic growth for brands by rewarding customers to share their products. RedKangaroo is the world's first "organic growth" e-commerce platform for brands utilizing social media, where users receive discounts, special offers, cashback and one-of-a-kind experiences just for promoting brands to friends, family and followers. RedKangaroo enables food, beverage, cosmetics and pet food brands to incentivize word-of-mouth by rewarding customers. This fully-automated technology leads to significant results: new customers, brand awareness, reduced churn, added revenues and increased foot traffic. Brands that join RedKangaroo will be investing directly in their customers, encouraging targeted promotions, growing organically and cultivating a supportive, loyal community.

