Redken Welcomes Patricia Nikole (@PaintedHair) as New Global Artistic Ambassador

With Patricia Nikole returning to the brand, Redken reinforces its position as the #1 professional haircare brand championing education, innovation, and empowerment for stylists worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken is thrilled to announce the return of world-renowned colorist, educator, and digital creator Patricia Nikole – known to millions as @paintedhair – as the brand's new Global Artistic Ambassador.

Patricia Nikole's journey has always been intertwined with Redken's – it's where she first found a platform to serve her professional community through education and artistry, and where she stepped into the role of a mainstage artist and an expecting mother. Now, in a full-circle moment, Patricia Nikole returns to the brand that shaped her foundation in color, education, and community.

As Redken's Global Artistic Ambassador, Patricia Nikole will join the brand's powerhouse ambassador network of 20 pros, serving as a creative and educational force for the brand by helping to lead color techniques, trend forecasting, and professional co-creation initiatives. She will bring her artist's eye and behind-the-chair experience to the development of formulas, services, and education that empower stylists around the world. Patricia Nikole will also appear across Redken's campaigns, social content, and events, helping to mutually define what the future of hair looks like.

"At Redken, we believe that artistry, education and innovation go hand in hand — and Patricia Nikole embodies that balance perfectly," said Mounia Tahiri, General Manager at Redken. "Her artistry and innovative approach to hair coloring has inspired millions, but what sets her apart is her passion for education and commitment to uplifting the professional community. We could not be more thrilled to welcome back Patricia as we accelerate on our shared mission to give every stylist the tools, techniques, and confidence to grow their craft and their careers."

"This is an absolute honor, but more importantly, it's a responsibility," noted Patricia Nikole. "I have the pleasure of representing the professional community on a global stage, but it's not about me alone; it's about elevating our entire industry. Being part of Redken's incredible network — a community of passionate, forward-thinking pros — is a privilege. Alongside Redken, our goal is simple: we're here to help careers grow and make clients glow."

From her signature PaintedHair™ techniques to her passion for mentorship, Patricia Nikole's return to Redken celebrates not only her evolution as an artist, but the enduring power of community, creativity, and education that has always defined the brand.

"I'm back at Redken because this is where my journey as an artist truly started," said Patricia Nikole. "Redken shaped how I think about color, education, and what it means to be part of a professional community. To return to a network of my respected peers and a brand that continues to lead the way in professional haircare truly feels like coming home."

"Patricia's return is a reminder of what makes Redken so special," added Sarah Barr Battle, SVP of Marketing + Digital for Redken. "When talented, passionate pros come together with a shared purpose, creativity thrives, education expands, and the entire industry moves forward. We couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

ABOUT PATRICIA NIKOLE

With a career defined by innovation and education, Patricia Nikole has helped pioneer modern color techniques, co-created award-winning products, and inspired millions across social platforms with her artistry and approachability. As she steps back into the Redken family, she's focused on co-creation and connection—pairing Redken's science-backed innovation with real artistry and everyday salon experience.

ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE NYC

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent hair color on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures. Professionals can learn more by visiting RedkenPro.com or Instagram.com/RedkenPro. Consumers can learn more by visiting Redken.com or Instagram.com/Redken.

