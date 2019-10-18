RedLine Athletics Announces the Grand Opening for its Arlington Cooper, Texas Location

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedLine Athletics is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Arlington Cooper, Texas, located at 1120 Eden Road, Suite 104, Arlington, Texas. The Grand Opening Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10, 2019, and will feature opportunities to meet the trainers, free merchandise giveaways, and a drawing for free AirPods for those who sign up for memberships at the event.

Youth athletes of all ability levels, as well as their parents, are invited to attend to meet the trainers and talk about how RedLine Athletics can meet their goals, whether they are training for top-level athletic programs or just want to improve their skill levels. Attendees will receive free RedLine merchandise, and a pair of Apple AirPods will be given away in a drawing exclusively for new members who join during the event. For athletes who sign up at the Grand Opening Celebration membership discounts will be available. Not only will athletes have the chance to win AirPods, there is a chance to win an Under Armour duffle bag! Free RedLine gear will also be available for athletes! Attendees will hear talks from the trainers and get a chance to meet a professional basketball player, as well as other influential athletes.

"We're proud of our brand-new, 15,000-square foot training facility in Arlington Cooper, which has state-of-the-art equipment and is designed to help young athletes meet their goals of becoming better all-around athletes and exceptional community citizens. We can't wait to meet all our youth athletes and their parents at our Grand Opening Celebration, and we're excited to provide RedLine training facilities for the young athletes of Arlington Cooper, Texas," said Michael Connors, Owner.

Youth athletes interested in the sports-specific programs can find more information at the RedLine Arlington Cooper website.

RedLine Athletics provides Youth Athletics Training Centers with professional trainers dedicated to helping young athletes excel. RedLine's state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a sports-specific training program to meet each athlete's individual needs. Trainers are experienced and passionate about helping young athletes achieve top performance in their sport and grow to become exceptional citizens in their communities.

