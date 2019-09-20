RedLine Athletics Announces the Grand Opening for its Keller, Texas Location

FORT WORTH, Texas and KELLER, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedLine Athletics is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Keller, Texas. The Grand Opening Celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and will feature opportunities to meet the trainers, free merchandise giveaways, and a drawing for a free AirPods for those who sign up for memberships at the event.

Youth athletes of all ability levels, as well as their parents, are invited to attend to meet the trainers and talk about how RedLine Athletics can meet their goals, whether they are training for top-level athletic programs or just want to improve their skill levels. Attendees will receive free RedLine merchandise, and 10 free AirPods will be given away in a drawing exclusively for new members who join during the event. Healthy popsicle snacks will be available, and the celebration will be live streamed on social media.

"We're proud of our brand-new, 10,000-square foot training facility with state-of-the-art equipment, designed to help young athletes meet their goals of becoming better all-around athletes and conscientious citizens. We look forward to meeting all our youth athletes and their parents at our Grand Opening Celebration, and we're thrilled to be able to provide exceptional training facilities for the young athletes in Keller, Texas," said Kevin Allen, Owner.

Youth athletes interested in the sports-specific programs can find more information at the RedLine Keller website.

RedLine Athletics Youth Athletics Training Centers provides young athletes with professional trainers dedicated to helping them excel. RedLine's state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a sports-specific training program to meet each athlete's individual needs. Trainers are experienced and passionate about helping young athletes achieve top performance in their sport and grow to become exceptional citizens in their communities.

