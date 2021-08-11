Redline Communications Announces Initial Release of Next-Generation High-Capacity Virtual Fiber Product Line

The RDL-3203 delivers cost-efficient, powerful processing capabilities and availability is expected as early as Q4 2021. Tweet this

Tri-band technology brings gigabit per second capacity and beyond for the ultra-broadband service

Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture allows for continuous improvement, enhanced reliability, longer service lifetime, and in turn protects the customer's investment for lowered OPEX and CAPEX

Flexible channel sizes provide the optimal performance even in a congested RF environment

Lower than 10 ms latency, optimal for transporting mission-critical applications

Low power consumption, suitable for alternative power sources, including solar panel

All-outdoor rugged radio units, capable of operating in harsh and remote industrial environments

Industry best cybersecurity protection

The RDL-3200 line provides outstanding spectral efficiency in its class for industry-leading speed and capacity. With Redline's commitment to continuously enhance the software, the SDR architecture allows for evolution over time via remote upgrades to continuously protect the customer's investment. It also provides the longest deployment range of its competitors for excellent coverage. The rugged design and high-speed over-the-air data rates significantly improve operational efficiency and makes it ideal for industrial organizations requiring time-sensitive data and reliable transport for backhaul, HD video, voice, SCADA, and M2M. RedCare advanced protection is included with all deployments to provide guaranteed long-term, uninterrupted service anywhere in the world. As part of Redline's extensive RedCare program, our Technical Assistance Center (TAC) ensures 24/7 technical support for any emergencies or inquiries.

"There is a continuous demand for real-time mission-critical applications and that demand translates to the need for more reliable bandwidth," comments Reno Moccia, EVP of Sales & Marketing of Redline Communication. "The RDL-3200 family was built to support the growth of data requirements and flexibility. The RDL-3203 complements our current RDL-3000 line, and together, they provide a total solution for customers."

To learn more about RDL-3200, visit https://www2.rdlcom.com/rdl-3200 .

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

SOURCE Redline Communications