REDMAGIC Tech Conference: Define The Future

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REDMAGIC, a global leader in professional gaming devices, today unveiled its latest innovations in smartphone thermal technology at the REDMAGIC Gaming and Liquid Cooling Technology Conference in Shenzhen. The event highlighted the company's industry-first mass-produced liquid cooling system, alongside advanced air-cooling innovations, setting a new benchmark for mobile device thermal management and gaming performance.

Revolutionizing Smartphone Cooling with Industry-First Mass-Produced Liquid Cooling

REDMAGIC has introduced the first mass-produced liquid cooling system for smartphones, inspired by AI liquid-cooled servers. At its core is a fluorinated cooling liquid with exceptional insulation and thermal conductivity, designed to operate safely between -40°C and 70°C while maintaining optimal performance, overcoming the limitations of conventional coolants in extreme environments.

While liquid cooling is common in AI servers and desktop PCs, fitting it into a compact smartphone required breakthroughs in three areas:

Device Miniaturization Piezoelectric ceramic micropump: After thousands of design iterations, REDMAGIC optimized the balance between driving force and footprint to deliver reliable fluid circulation in an ultra-thin package. Micro-scale flow channels: Using micron-level laser cutting, the team integrated ultra-fine liquid channels inside the device. Continuous testing of channel membranes ensured smooth, low-resistance flow.





Drop Resistance: Mass production must withstand real-world use, not just lab demos. REDMAGIC's system employs an ultra-low-temperature bonding process and a new anti-puncture membrane. Together, they enabled the design to pass tens of thousands of drop tests, meeting stringent durability targets.





Leveraging the same class of fluorinated liquid used in leading AI servers, the coolant remains stable, with dual-track heat dissipation (CPU + 4D VC heat sink) and efficient even below freezing, while providing excellent electrical insulation and heat transfer.

Turbo Fan 4.0: Advanced Air Cooling for Extreme Performance

REDMAGIC's Turbo Fan 4.0 sets a new standard in mobile air-cooling technology. The system spins at up to 24,000 rpm, coupled with a large, continuous airflow duct, ensuring rapid heat removal and consistent device performance.

By integrating three core air-cooling approaches—independent, channel-based, and composite—Turbo Fan 4.0 allows REDMAGIC to maintain industry-leading thermal efficiency across demanding gaming scenarios, further establishing the company as a pioneer in smartphone thermal management.

For the first time, the system also provides IPX8-rated dust and water resistance, guaranteeing reliable performance under everyday conditions while protecting device longevity.

Gaming Performance and Esports Validation

The REDMAGIC Astra Gaming Tablet has already set a new benchmark for mobile gaming performance. With the upgraded engine co-developed with CrossFire Mobile, it delivers ultra-smooth gameplay at 165Hz, featuring enhanced textures, environmental lighting, and detailed visual layers, bringing an unprecedented level of realism and immersion. Player interactions, scene dynamics, and in-game physics are also significantly improved, providing a fully responsive gaming experience.

In competitive esports, REDMAGIC devices are widely recognized for their reliability and performance. Chen Jin, head of Tencent's K1 CrossFire product operations, highlighted that the collaboration with REDMAGIC has substantially reduced abnormal exits, mid-match disconnects, and the need for spare devices during tournaments.

Thanks to the absolute advantages in performance, cooling, high refresh rate, and control, REDMAGIC esports phones have become the official devices for six major esports leagues in China: CrossFire Mobile Pro League, Arena Breakout Pioneer Cup, QQ Speed Mobile S League, Call of Duty Mobile Masters, League of Legends Mobile Super League, and Dawn Heroes Team Tournament. This endorsement underscores the trust and recognition of REDMAGIC devices by mainstream game developers.

Looking ahead, the upcoming REDMAGIC 11 Pro series will continue to elevate mobile gaming performance, further enhancing speed, stability, and immersive gameplay for both casual and professional gamers.

Upcoming REDMAGIC 11 Pro Series

Building on the success of the REDMAGIC 10S Pro, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro series will introduce the next generation of mobile gaming performance. Equipped with the fifth-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, the device combines extreme processing power with the industry-first dual-track cooling system, enabling a maximum power release for sustained high-performance gaming.

Gamers can expect Wuthering Waves to run at 90 FPS for up to 120 minutes under ultra-high graphics settings, demonstrating exceptional stability and sustained performance. The device also supports more than 200 popular titles optimized for 2K resolution and 144 Hz frame rates, providing the hardware foundation for a significant leap in visual quality and gameplay smoothness. With advanced air and liquid cooling integration, the 11 Pro ensures consistent performance even during prolonged, high-load gaming sessions, setting a new benchmark for thermal management and mobile gaming performance.

REDMAGIC continues to uphold its "Win More Games" philosophy, seamlessly integrating system-level software optimization with cutting-edge hardware capabilities. This approach delivers a smoother, richer, and more precise mobile gaming experience, empowering gamers to perform at their best in every scenario.

