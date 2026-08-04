RedMane and South Dakota OLA Expand Modernized Licensing & Accreditation System to Support Foster Care and Kinship Care

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Dakota Office of Licensing and Accreditation (OLA) has successfully launched Phase 2 of its modernized licensing and accreditation solution powered by RedMane Technology. This phase extends the solution's capabilities into Foster Care and Kinship Care, further strengthening OLA's ability to ensure the availability of a safe home for every child.

The solution supports core licensing and accreditation work for OLA and partner staff, including inquiries, applications, background checks, home studies, and compliance plans. Phase 2 also expands reporting and introduces additional integration and data capabilities, including interfaces with the State's legacy child welfare system.

"This go-live marks an important step forward for South Dakota OLA as it extends a modern, portal-enabled licensing and accreditation solution into Foster Care and Kinship Care," said Tony Lakier, Founder and President of RedMane Technology LLC. "By expanding digital access and strengthening data and reporting capabilities, OLA is better positioned to support providers, improve consistency across programs, and enhance operational insight."

The solution is built on mCase, RedMane's modern human services platform designed to support flexible, efficient, and scalable program operations, and to promote collaboration among agencies, providers, and constituents.

About South Dakota OLA

The South Dakota Office of Licensing and Accreditation's purpose is to guide and assist providers, so individuals and families have access to a safe environment and quality services. The Office of Licensing and Accreditation Constituent Portal provides information about the following providers: Behavioral Health Programs, Child Care Programs, Foster Care Programs, and Youth Care Programs. For additional information, visit the DSS website.

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child support, child welfare, and critical case management. RedMane has successfully developed systems for adult protective services, benefits eligibility, veterans' services, student loans, and financial aid sectors. Client partners throughout North America include the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, along with Indigenous Peoples communities, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canadian provinces, and First Nations communities.

SOURCE RedMane Technology