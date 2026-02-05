RedMane Joins CMS-Led Collaboration to Support States Modernizing Medicaid Eligibility and Enrollment

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedMane Technology is proud to announce its participation in a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)-led collaboration with other prominent eligibility and enrollment technology vendors aimed at assisting states in modernizing their Medicaid systems in response to the requirements of the Working Families Tax Cut (WFTC) legislation (Public Law 119-21) in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

RedMane is a key participant in ongoing roundtable discussions led by the CMS along with fellow vendors aimed at developing a common vision for modernization of eligibility and enrollment processes—one that emphasizes the reuse of proven assets, collaboration among selected vendors, and rapid deployment of practical solutions rather than forcing states to start from scratch.

Supporting States with Proven, Ready-to-Deploy Technology

As part of this collaborative effort, RedMane is providing its groundbreaking IntelliCoach solution to support states in meeting the new eligibility and enrollment requirements included in WFTC. IntelliCoach is designed to walk citizens and caseworkers through interviews, incoming calls and messages, renewals, reapplications, and changes in circumstance —ensuring that information is captured completely, accurately, and in a timely manner while reducing administrative burden.

Experience, Reach, and Readiness to Support States

RedMane has been supporting health and human services agencies at the forefront of eligibility and enrollment activities for over 25 years. RedMane now works with five Medicaid programs in South Dakota, Missouri, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, providing deep insight into how to deliver solutions that meet the needs of these diverse jurisdictions and environments.

Through this CMS-led collaboration, RedMane is offering its IntelliCoach technology to allow states to modernize without replacing their core systems. The solution is designed to pair modern citizen engagement with existing edibility infrastructure, helping agencies move faster, reduce risk, and make better use of public resources. RedMane services and solutions, including IntelliCoach, are available through the GSA Schedule, allowing agencies to procure and deploy technology efficiently.

"States are being asked to modernize quickly while continuing to deliver critical services. Our goal is to make that process easier and more affordable by leveraging proven technology and decades of eligibility experience to help agencies move forward without starting over," shared Jeff Dolan, U.S. General Manager Public Sector of RedMane.

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child support, child welfare, and critical case management. RedMane has also successfully developed systems for adult protective services, benefits eligibility, veterans' services, student loans, and financial aid sectors. Client partners throughout North America include the US states of Alaska, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, along with Indigenous Peoples communities, the US Virgin Islands (USVI), Puerto Rico, Canadian provinces, and First Nations communities.

To learn more about how RedMane can support your WFTC Medicaid modernization efforts and to connect with a RedMane Account Executive, visit RedMane.com.

For more background on CMS's modernization efforts, read the CMS announcement here: CMS Medicaid Modernization Collaboration.

