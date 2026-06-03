RedMane Technology Appoints John Murray as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedMane Technology LLC, a Chicago-based software solutions and systems integration company specializing in health and human services, announced the appointment of John Murray as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2026.

RedMane Technology welcomes John Murray as Chief Executive Officer, where he will lead the company’s continued growth and expand its impact across health and human services.

Murray brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning management consulting, government, and technology-driven organizations. He served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining McKinsey & Company, where he spent six years as a management consultant serving clients globally. He went on to serve as chief bid officer for the Chicago 2016 Olympic bid and later became Global Managing Director for Accenture's Delivering Public Service for the Future practice. Murray also co-founded the Chicago Sports Commission and founded Arena Partners, a strategy consulting and experiential agency.

"John is a people-first leader with deep experience in public service and organizational growth," said Tony Lakier, Founding Member and President of RedMane. "He understands what it means to build teams that deliver, and he shares our commitment to doing things the right way. I couldn't be more confident in where RedMane is headed under his leadership."

"RedMane has built something truly special — a company grounded in its values, driven by its people, and doing work that has a real impact on communities across North America," said Murray. "I'm honored to step into this role and look forward to working alongside this talented team to build on that foundation and take RedMane into its next chapter."

Murray's appointment comes during a period of significant growth and momentum for RedMane. The company was recently selected by the Kansas Department for Children and Families to design and implement a new CCWIS in a contract valued at $44 million. RedMane also joined a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)-led collaboration to help states modernize Medicaid eligibility and enrollment systems.

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child welfare, critical case management and child support. RedMane has successfully developed systems for adult protective services, benefits eligibility, veterans' services, student loans, and financial aid sectors. Client partners throughout North America include the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Virginia, along with Indigenous Peoples communities, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canadian provinces, and First Nations communities. For more information, visit RedMane.com.

SOURCE RedMane Technology