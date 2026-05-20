RE/DONE ANNOUNCES 'SHORT/CUTS' A NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN STARRING KAIA GERBER

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/DONE today unveils Short/Cuts, a new brand campaign starring Kaia Gerber and marking the first creative expression of her partnership with the brand.

Shot by Mitch Ryan and conceived with Brill Brill Studio, the campaign unfolds through photography and motion as a series of cinematic fragments built around Gerber and the three pillars of the RE/DONE universe: Originals, Vintage, and Upcycling. Part film still, part off-camera moment, Short/Cuts captures Gerber moving between versions of herself — playful, instinctive, slightly unfinished — in a wardrobe that feels collected rather than styled.

Gerber joined RE/DONE earlier this year as investor, creative partner, and advisory board member, working closely with the brand across campaigns, storytelling, product, and broader creative direction. Her first fully co-designed capsule collection with the brand will debut during New York Fashion Week in September 2026.

"RE/DONE has always felt like a natural extension of who I am," said Gerber. "I've worn these clothes for years before any of this became official. Short/Cuts was really about capturing how I actually live in them — the pieces I come back to over and over again. Working on The Kaia Edit and the upcoming collection has been one of the most personal creative experiences I've had."

The campaign also signals the beginning of a broader new chapter for RE/DONE under CEO Phillip Prado, as the Los Angeles-based label expands beyond its origins in reconstructed vintage denim into a more fully realized lifestyle and cultural brand.

"Kaia brings more than visibility to RE/DONE — she brings taste, instinct, and a real point of view," said Phillip Prado, CEO of RE/DONE. "This campaign reflects where we want RE/DONE to go creatively — more cinematic, more character-driven, and more culturally connected. It's the beginning of a much bigger evolution for the company."

Launching alongside the campaign is The Kaia Edit, a curated assortment of RE/DONE pieces personally selected by Gerber, including upcycled RE/DONE | Levi's denim styles including the Mica Jean, Nico Jean, 70s Bootcut, Alexa Short, and a classic RE/DONE | Hanes Frankie Tee.

Since launching in 2014, RE/DONE has become known for helping pioneer the modern luxury upcycling movement through reconstructed vintage Levi's and a distinctly American visual identity. Over time, the brand has expanded into Originals and Vintage categories that reinterpret classic American staples through a sharper, more modern lens.

With Short/Cuts, RE/DONE positions those worlds together for the first time as a singular creative universe — less focused on nostalgia than on recontextualizing familiar icons for a new generation.

The campaign launches May 20 alongside a private event hosted by Kaia Gerber in Los Angeles and will roll out across digital, social, retail, and wholesale channels throughout the summer.

The Kaia Edit is available now online at RE/DONE and select retail partners. The first RE/DONE x Kaia co-designed capsule collection will debut September 2026.

Campaign Credits:

Talent: Kaia Gerber

Concept & Creative Direction: Brill Brill Studio

Photographer & Film: Mitch Ryan

Director of Photography: Ben Carey

Stylist: Taylor McNeill

Hair: Dylan Chavles

Makeup: Allie Smith

Manicure: Holly Falcone

Set Design: Kelly Infield

Script: Durga Chew-Bose

About RE/DONE:

Founded in Los Angeles in 2014, RE/DONE launched with the pioneering concept of reconstructing vintage Levi's into modern silhouettes, helping define the early movement around upcycling and responsible fashion. Since then, the brand has upcycled more than 260,000 pairs of vintage jeans into cult styles including the 90s Jean, the Ex Boyfriend, and the Denim Trucker. In parallel, RE/DONE Originals have become a cornerstone of the brand, known for their innovative fits, trend-setting silhouettes, and modern reinterpretations of classic American staples. Iconic, innovative, and culturally influential, RE/DONE has become a go-to off-duty wardrobe for models, artists, and tastemakers.

SOURCE RE/DONE