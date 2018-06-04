RedOne Presents Adelina and Now United for the Official beIN SPORTS FIFA 2018 World Cup Anthem "One World"

To celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ featuring on beIN SPORTS' channels within both the MENA region and France, all of beIN SPORTS' programming from this prestigious football event will feature this new song produced by RedOne. It is the new musical signature of beIN SPORTS throughout the tournament, touching millions of viewers around the world who share the same passion and emotion for sport and for the unmissable international rendezvous that is the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

RedOne has gained massive success as a producer. He's won 3 Grammys and written and produced hits for Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Pitbull and many more. As an artist RedOne's two singles, 'Don't You Need Somebody' (featuring Enrique, Serayah and R. City) and 'Boom Boom' (featuring Daddy Yankee, Dinah Jane and French Montana) have received international acclaim and more than 300 million plays.

One World is the first single from RedOne's newest project "RedOne Presents New Talent" which aims to introduce new young talent to the world. The single 'One World' is produced and performed by RedOne and features Adelina and Now United. One World is available across all streaming platforms.

The music video for the new official beIN SPORTS anthem, 'One World', is directed by Daniel Zlotin and was filmed in Moscow, Russia and Agadir, Morocco.

More info on the featuring:

Adelina is an artist/songwriter/producer newly signed to RedOne's record label, 2101 Records. Adelina's sounds is a mix of global pop with Afro beat and ethnic music. Adelina has performed for Lady Gaga and recently won T.I.'s music competition, which landed her a performance on SXSW's hip hop stage alongside B.O.B., 2Chainz and other headliners.

Now United is a global music super-group which includes fourteen different artists from fourteen different countries. The multi-talented group of singers and dancers was created by the legendary Simon Fuller. Simon is the founder of American Idol, Pop Idol, Spice Girls and So You Think You Can Dance. He is also the manager of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Annie Lennox. In addition to managing the Beckhams, he is their business partner in their fashion brands. Now United will debut in the summer of 2018 and their first single, 'Summer In The City', has already created massive buzz across all digital platforms.

Contacts:

RedOne - For Press, Bookings & other inquiries: Zack Dekkaki: management@2101records.com

beIN SPORTS: bmgcom@bein.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redone-presents-adelina-and-now-united-for-the-official-bein-sports-fifa-2018-world-cup-anthem-one-world-300658851.html

SOURCE 2101 Records