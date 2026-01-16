RedOne UNVEILS "A.W.A.M.," A LANDMARK ALBUM PROJECT DEFINING THE GLOBAL SOUND OF AFRICAN CULTURE AND UNITY

Star-Studded Album Features Davido, Ayra Starr, French Montana, Rema, Akon, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, and More

RABAT, Morocco, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi–Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and global music architect RedOne (Nadir Khayat) officially unveils "A.W.A.M.," a landmark album project defining the global sound of African culture and unity. The album stands as a bold artistic statement, positioning African sound, identity, and leadership at the center of the global music conversation.

RedOne - A.W.A.M. album cover

Conceived as a large-scale cultural work, A.W.A.M. serves as the creative foundation of RedOne's collaboration with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), host nation Morocco, and 2101 Records/10K Projects/Atlantic Records. More than a compilation, the project functions as a cultural archive: a body of work designed to live beyond a single moment, capturing Africa's creative force at scale.

Featuring major African and international artists including Davido, Ayra Starr, French Montana, Rema, Akon, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, and more, A.W.A.M. brings together global pop, R&B, and African sounds into a cohesive statement of presence. The album reflects a continent that is multilingual, genre-fluid, and fully at ease shaping global culture on its own terms.

"A.W.A.M. is a moment where Africa gathers in full view of the world," said RedOne. "Music at this scale isn't decoration. It's identity moving through time. This project is about honoring Africa's complexity and unity, and creating a sound that belongs to the continent while welcoming the world."

Over the course of his career, RedOne has built one of the most influential catalogs in modern global music, producing era-defining hits for artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, and more. His work has generated multiple global No. 1 records and helped define the sound of pop music across continents, cultures, and generations.

In parallel, RedOne has become the world's leading creative force at the intersection of music and global sports. His work includes official anthems such as Real Madrid's "¡Hala Madrid!", FIFA World Cup 2022's "Dreamers" by Jungkook, and the 2025 NBA Finals anthem "The Days" by Lil Wayne x Bono, in addition to music created for the Qatar World Cup and embraced by national teams and global fan bases. He is widely recognized for shaping how music functions within the world's most watched sporting moments, uniting competition, national pride, and collective emotion through sound.

That global legacy converges in A.W.A.M. The album is not a marketing add-on or companion playlist, but a purpose-built body of work designed to endure. It captures Africa not as a trend or moment, but as a cultural force with lasting impact, offering music that functions as memory, meaning, and identity listeners can return to.

Since its release, A.W.A.M. has demonstrated immediate cultural and commercial momentum, with multiple tracks from the project trending at No. 1 on YouTube Music in Morocco and appearing No. 5 on global YouTube trending charts, based on platform data. The album's rapid rise across digital platforms underscores its resonance beyond a single event and affirms its role as a contemporary benchmark for African music, reach, and influence.

RedOne's broader creative leadership during AFCON 2025 includes producing the official opening ceremony anthem and crafting Moroccan pride anthems such as "Maghribi Maghribi." Together with A.W.A.M., these works reflect a confident, contemporary African sound, rooted in heritage, fluent in the present, and expansive in global reach.

"With a short runway, we were still able to create something truly meaningful," said Efe Ogbeni, co-executive producer of A.W.A.M. "This project is the first of many to come, Africa to the world, and represents an African Renaissance built on collaboration, diversity, and global ambition."

"RedOne and A.W.A.M. represent the kind of artist and project that define culture, not just charts. He has created a body of work that centers African identity on a global scale, and we're proud to support a project that treats music as legacy, leadership, and lasting cultural impact." - Nico Ziangas, President of 10K Projects

