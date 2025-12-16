RedotPay Raises US$107M in Series B to Drive Stablecoin Payments Adoption Globally

RedotPay , a global stablecoin-based payment fintech, today announced the successful completion of its US$107 million Series B round, bringing the total capital raised in 2025 to US$194 million. This oversubscribed round is a clear signal of investor confidence in RedotPay's strong growth momentum and its leading market position in stablecoin application. As of November 2025, RedotPay has over 6 million registered users globally in over 100 markets, with over US$10 billion annualized payment volume. RedotPay now generates over US$150 million in annualized revenue and continues to deliver profitable growth through an efficient, scalable business model.

RedotPay's Series B brought in new investment led by Goodwater Capital , with participation from Pantera Capital, Blockchain Capital, Circle Ventures and the continued backing from HSG and others. With portfolios across consumer fintech, blockchain infrastructure, and global payments, these investors bring deep expertise aligned with RedotPay's vision to accelerate financial access globally through the mass adoption of stablecoin-based payments, as well as its mission to make digital finance accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone.

"Our goal is to help users manage their finances with confidence through stablecoin-powered financial services. With our latest funding, we plan to accelerate product innovation and expand our global reach. Beyond capital, our investors provide the expertise and resources to enable us to scale responsibly while remaining compliance focused and delivering outstanding user experiences." said Michael Gao, Co-Founder and CEO of RedotPay. "Goodwater invests in platform companies who are reshaping consumer experiences at global scale, and stablecoin has the potential to disrupt global money flow and strengthen financial inclusion," said Jin Oh, Partner at Goodwater Capital. "RedotPay is improving financial access globally with remarkable traction for its stablecoin-driven solutions across major markets. We're excited to support the company through its next phase of global growth as it expands stablecoin utility and continues to accelerate adoption and drive innovation across its payment products."

RedotPay is building stablecoin-powered financial services that make fund movement instant, predictable, and borderless for both crypto-native and non-crypto users. It empowers global payments with stablecoins through the following:

Stablecoin -based Card: Users can spend stablecoins and other digital assets with a secure card globally

Users can spend stablecoins and other digital assets with a secure card globally Global Payouts: RedotPay's stablecoin -powered payout rails enable fast, secure global transfers

RedotPay's -powered payout rails enable fast, secure global transfers Stablecoin Access: RedotPay connects traditional finance and digital assets for users to access, hold, and use stablecoins through its multi-currency accounts* and P2P Marketplace**

"Pantera backs companies that use blockchain to solve real world problems. RedotPay is bringing stablecoins into everyday payments at a global scale. It offers a glimpse into a future where digital assets form the foundation of faster and more inclusive financial systems." said Ryan Barney, Partner at Pantera Capital. "We believe RedotPay will play a meaningful role in the next phase of crypto adoption, and we are excited to support a company that is pushing the crypto ecosystem forward." "In many countries, consumers face currency risk, savings erosion due to inflation, and fragile local banking systems. Many would prefer to store value in assets they trust, such as dollars, Bitcoin, or other digital assets, and spend in their local currency. RedotPay seeks to bridge this gap by giving consumers meaningful control over their financial destiny," said Jonah Burian at Blockchain Capital. "For millions globally, it is becoming a primary financial tool and a top-of-wallet card. RedotPay's numbers tell the story, and we are excited to back this team."

The new capital will fund strategic acquisitions to deepen RedotPay's product and infrastructure capabilities; secure required licenses and expand its compliance organization to support entry into new markets; and accelerate global hiring to scale its engineering, product, and compliance teams. Looking ahead, RedotPay will continue to expand its geographic coverage, with a focus on key growth regions, and enhance its product offerings to deliver a seamless bridge between crypto and traditional payment ecosystems.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, visit www.redotpay.com .

About Goodwater Capital

Goodwater Capital is the world's largest consumer tech-focused venture firm, empowering exceptional entrepreneurs everywhere to change the world for good. With a global investment approach, the firm identifies and invests in the most promising consumer technology startups worldwide. Goodwater's deep industry expertise, extensive network, and data-driven approach allow it to provide unparalleled support to entrepreneurs, guiding them towards becoming market-leading companies. For more information, visit www.goodwatercap.com .

About Pantera Capital

Pantera Capital is the first institutional investment firm focused exclusively on bitcoin, other digital currencies, and companies in the blockchain tech ecosystem. Pantera launched the first cryptocurrency fund in the United States when bitcoin was at $65 /BTC in 2013. The firm subsequently launched the first exclusively-blockchain venture fund. In 2017, Pantera was the first firm to offer an early-stage token fund. Pantera Bitcoin Fund has returned 114,841% in twelve years and has returned billions to its investors. Pantera manages over $5 billion across three strategies – passive, hedge, and venture – exclusively focused on bitcoin, other digital currencies, and companies in the blockchain tech ecosystem.

About Blockchain Capital

Based in San Francisco and New York, Blockchain Capital is the first venture capital firm to invest exclusively in the blockchain technology sector. Founded in 2013 by Bart and Brad Stephens, Blockchain Capital has funded over 150 startups and is dedicated to working with founders on the principal mission to build world-class companies based on blockchain technology.

For media inquiries, users can contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

*RedotPay is a fintech service provider and not a bank. Our Multi-Currency Wallet is provided by appropriately licensed financial institutions and RedotPay only facilitates your use of such Multi-Currency Wallet.

**P2P crypto trading involves risks like counterparty default and market volatility. We facilitate trades but disclaim all liabilities for losses, disputes, or outcomes. Trade at your own risk, perform due diligence, and comply with laws. Available in selected regions only.

Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an "as is" basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited ("RedotPay") makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay's prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

Contact

RedotPay

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846718/RedotPay.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846717/RedotPay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE RedotPay