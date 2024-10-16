Redox Adds HITRUST i1 Certification for its Google Cloud Offering to Manage Healthcare Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST Certification Validates Redox is Operating Leading Security Practices to Protect Sensitive Healthcare Information

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox , a leading provider of healthcare interoperability, today announced its data exchange platform has earned i1 certified status by HITRUST for all data transactions hosted on the Google Cloud Platform.

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the Redox interoperability platform is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging cybersecurity threats.

The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification offers a more comprehensive level of assurance than the e1, with more controls in scope. Work done to attain an active i1 certification can be applied toward attaining an r2, the highest and most comprehensive level of information protection and compliance assurance.

Redox plans to obtain a HITRUST r2 Certification for its Google Cloud Platform environment by Q3 of 2025.

The Redox platform has already achieved a HITRUST r2 Certification for all data transactions hosted on Amazon Web Services.

"Our HITRUST certifications demonstrate how effectively we have been integrating data security into the design of our product from the very beginning," said Nick John Weir, Senior Manager of Compliance and Risk Management at Redox. "And that's important for our team, our partners, and our customers as we work together to build a more secure future for healthcare."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Redox's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and security."

About Redox

Redox helps providers, payers, health tech vendors, and life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies power better care with real-time data exchange. Our interoperability platform helps our customers to send, receive, process, and act on massive volumes of diverse healthcare data instantly. Today, more than 7,300 connected healthcare organizations use our technology to exchange data across the broadest range of systems, applications, and use cases in the industry. For more information, visit www.redoxengine.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Redox Inc.