Redox Announces Single Sign-On Integration for Digital Health Vendors

With R^SSO enabled, clinicians can launch third-party applications directly from a patient's chart without needing to re-enter their username and password. While single-sign-on (SSO) solutions have been in place for some time, most of them are focused on the needs of healthcare organizations at an enterprise level. This creates tremendous inconsistency for digital health solutions working across multiple healthcare enterprises.

"R^SSO was designed specifically for digital health vendors building solutions that need to be accessed as part of a clinician's normal workflow," said Nijay Patel, vice president of product at Redox. "Our ability to abstract away variance greatly improves the developer experience and application scalability by providing a standardized way to trigger these workflows."

Through a single connection to Redox, healthcare organizations have access to a marketplace of vetted, easily integrated digital health solutions. With integration concerns no longer slowing the adoption of specialty healthcare technologies, the need for a streamlined way for providers to interact with software solutions in addition to their electronic health record (EHR) system has never been more urgent.

"Offering a secure and streamlined way for clinicians to access and interact with a growing suite of technology solutions that augment and extend the traditional health record is a critical challenge facing all digital health vendors and healthcare organizations," said James Lloyd, chief technology officer at Redox. "R^SSO solves this problem and we are excited to offer it to every member of the Redox Network."

R^SSO is an extension of Redox's full-service healthcare integration platform that is used to power integrations between hundreds of healthcare organizations and digital health vendors. To learn more about R^SSO, or to discover how Redox makes exchanging health data easy, visit www.redoxengine.com/sso.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of digital health solutions with a full-service healthcare integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange data. Healthcare organizations and technology vendors connect once and authorize the data they send and receive across the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com.

