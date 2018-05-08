Redox Launches FHIR® API, Immediately Available at 200+ Healthcare Organizations

FHIR® is a healthcare data standard developed by the standards body Health Level Seven International (HL7) designed to modernize the way healthcare exchanges data. Until today, the use of FHIR® in real-world settings has been limited by the rate and extent of adoption by incumbent Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendors in use at healthcare organizations.

R^FHIR expands the capabilities of the Redox Platform by offering developers the choice to interact with a singular FHIR® implementation while still benefiting from the standardization and normalization provided to the network of organizations using Redox for health data exchange.

"Redox uses input from its users to develop a uniform data structure that represents healthcare developer's real-world demands today," said Redox's co-founder and CTO, James Lloyd. "Making R^FHIR available to organizations powered by Redox allows us to accelerate the adoption and use of FHIR® in a way that ensures consistency and usability by enabling integration workflows we've executed at hundreds of healthcare organizations. As supporters of open standards, we're excited to implement FHIR® in an EHR-agnostic, interoperable way."

R^FHIR is in conformance with FHIR messaging making it the first production implementation to support bidirectional push and write workflows. This design enables integration workflows to be triggered based on clinically relevant events like an appointment being scheduled or patient admission.

R^FHIR is immediately available to every organization currently powered by Redox, regardless of their EHR vendor's support or implementation of FHIR®. On May 15, 2018, Redox is hosting a webinar to share more about this functionality. To register and learn more about R^FHIR, the Redox Platform and Network, check out www.redoxengine.com/fhir.

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange data. Healthcare delivery organizations and technology vendors connect once and authorize the data they send and receive across the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com.

FHIR® is the registered trademark of HL7 and is used with the permission of HL7.

