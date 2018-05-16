Redox Recognized as a 2018 Gartner "Cool Vendor"

"Healthcare provider organizations are facing unprecedented pressure to identify and adopt strategic technologies that improve the patient and provider experience," said Erin Trimble, Redox's general manager of provider organizations. "Redox provides nearly 250 provider organizations with a technical platform to modernize their infrastructure and a growing network of integration-ready solutions. We're excited by this Gartner recognition since it validates, for us, our unique approach to integration."

With Redox in place, a healthcare provider organization exposes a consistent API that authorized software vendors can interact with. Every organization powered by Redox leverages the same shared infrastructure, creating an interoperable network. The result is a reduction in the cost, complexity and redundancy of integration projects, while still maintaining the necessary control over data access at the application level.

To accelerate broader connectivity across the healthcare spectrum, Redox is rapidly expanding its offerings to accelerate technology adoption. Recently, the company announced the launch of R^FHIR, offering developers and healthcare organizations the option to use FHIR Messaging for data exchange on the Redox network, making it one of the largest FHIR implementations with robust functionalities.

In September, Brigham Health, a founding member of Partners HealthCare and major Harvard University teaching hospital, announced a deal with Redox as a key partner in their innovation initiatives. The collaboration will enable technology providers to more easily and effectively interoperate with the health system.

To read a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors in Healthcare Providers report in its entirety, please visit: www.redoxengine.com/cool18

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Redox:

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of digital health solutions with a full-service healthcare integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange data. Healthcare organizations and technology vendors connect once and authorize the data they send and receive across the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare.

Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com.

FHIR® is a registered trademark of HL7 and is used with the permission of HL7.

