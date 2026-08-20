Redpanda Continues Strong Momentum, Reports Record Q2 Performance

As Enterprises Scale AI Agent Deployments Across Data and AI Workloads, Growing Infrastructure Demand Fuels Redpanda's Record Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpanda, the leading provider of mission-critical data and agent governance infrastructure, today announced record second quarter fiscal 2027 results, with new ARR growing more than 100% year over year on strong new customer growth and expanded adoption among existing customers. The company's growth is fueled by increased global demand for infrastructure that supports mission critical real-time data and AI workloads across the enterprise.

Redpanda is a leading AI and data platform built to handle the real-time data that moves markets, settles trades, and powers global manufacturing. Hundreds of organizations, including Global 2000 enterprises, already trust Redpanda with their mission critical data and AI workloads. Now, as agents begin acting on that data, Redpanda provides the governance enterprises require in order to see and control what agents can access and do, and to enforce policy across agents, data, and systems.

"The next phase of AI is not about building better models. It's about connecting those models to the private data and systems that run the enterprise, while maintaining control over the data that matters most," said Alex Gallego, CEO and Co-founder, Redpanda. "The infrastructure that was built for applications was designed for humans, not machines. Agents can make decisions, take actions, work across domains, and generate code on the fly and often inherit permissions far greater than what they need. Agents need real-time data, governance, and control across models and systems. That's the layer Redpanda provides, and it's becoming fundamental to how enterprises put AI into production."

Financial highlights and company momentum:

Grew new ARR more than 100% year-over-year

Closed a record number of expansion deals, driven by enterprises making Redpanda strategic to their data and agentic workloads

Launched Redpanda Frontier, a new partner program already spanning 30 partners across 14 countries. Partners are helping customers use Redpanda across their data and AI initiatives, accelerating the path from technology investment to business outcome.

Opened a new R&D office in Warsaw, Poland, adding engineering capacity to keep pace with customer demand as more of the world's most consequential companies run their mission-critical data and AI workloads on Redpanda

Product highlights:

Expanded the capabilities of the industry-first agentic governance platform for AI agents, introducing an industry first Out-of-Band Policy Engine (OBPE) that enforces data and action policies at the MCP boundary, where agents cannot read, modify, or circumvent those policies, alongside a live network graph of every agent, model, and tool in the enterprise

Extended Redpanda SQL, the PostgreSQL API-compatible analytical engine purpose-built for agentic governance, to general availability on Google Cloud in addition to AWS, deployed inside customers' own cloud accounts so agent transcripts never leave their network

Added additional performance results for real-time analytics, demonstrating consistent query latency across a 10x increase in data volume and a 7x speedup on heavy analytical queries when scaling from one node to eight

Added additional data integration capabilities to a platform with 300+ connectors used by companies moving billions of events a day, including a visual pipeline composer, SAP HANA and BigQuery Write API connectors, and full CDC semantics in the Iceberg output

Industry accolades and awards:

Featured in NVIDIA's data processing ecosystem for agentic AI, alongside AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle, Dell, and HPE

Named a Leader in the ISG Real-Time Data Emerging Providers Buyers Guide 2026

The shift from AI experimentation to production is creating a new infrastructure requirement. Agents need real-time access to enterprise data to act, while companies need visibility and control over what agents can access and do across systems and models. Open source has made AI easier to build and frontier AI labs provide the models, but neither solves the infrastructure challenge of connecting those models to private enterprise data and governing their actions. Redpanda brings together real-time data, governance, and control across models, giving enterprises the infrastructure to put agents to work at scale—without giving up control.

About Redpanda

Redpanda builds the data infrastructure that many businesses already run on, and because your agents need the same governed, real-time access to that data as your applications do, it is also the platform that connects, governs, and audits your agents. It's all built on a battle-tested data platform that unifies data streaming, intelligent connectivity, and SQL analytics into a single system, delivering high throughput at low latency and unmatched value. Available as Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), self-managed, or fully managed cloud, Redpanda is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including Global 2000 enterprises across industries, and a thriving global community of tens of thousands of developers. Learn more: redpanda.com

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SOURCE Redpanda