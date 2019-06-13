Redpill VR And Sensorium Corporation Partner To Lead Premium Social Music Experiences Across XR, Games, And 2D Interactive Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpill VR and Sensorium Corporation today announced a major strategic partnership in launching a platform that unifies the worlds of live music experiences in extended reality, cinema and gaming within the framework of Social Virtual Reality (SVR). The technical prototype of the SVR experience will debut at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) June 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall Booth 523, including live soundscape sessions and a giant holographic LED screen from 3DLive.

Founded by Laurent Scallie, a 25-year leader in VR and interactive entertainment, Redpill VR harnesses the power of the Unreal Engine 4 to deliver ultra-premium live virtual concert experiences. Leveraging its proprietary social music platform built on top of Unreal, Redpill VR delivers live interactive broadcast capabilities, real-time music source separation technology, and a modular, cross platform approach enabling unique integration and content opportunities with other platforms and digital communities.

Sensorium Corporation, recognized for their strategic partnerships, technology and simulated virtual experiences of real-world concert venues such as New York-based Barclays Center, Webster Hall and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, brings to the collaboration its own technologies, live-music partnerships and digital entertainment expertise. Combined, this new SVR technology is poised to provide unprecedented ways for artists, performance venues, game publishers, and virtual influencers to entertain and engage fans globally across interactive environments.

"SVR overcomes hurdles of modern virtual reality, specifically the emotional isolation of the user," said Ingvar Goldman, CVO, Sensorium Corporation. "We've completely removed this obstacle by creating compelling shared virtual worlds centered around music, gaming events, and shows. Fans will experience new visual and sound effects, create their own content and can explore SVR with friends through real-time communication and self-expression, as seamlessly as they would in person."

"The dream of delivering SVR experiences without compromise will soon become possible with the release of future standalone consumer hardware combined with new rendering technologies leveraging 5G networks and Edge Computing," said Laurent Scallie, CEO, Redpill VR. "Fans will soon see a revolution in entertainment possibilities with the nearly limitless potential that SVR worlds offer. Our partnership with Sensorium will offer AAA experiences that will be sought out by fans, creators and entertainment franchises. We invite the brightest minds to join us in building this future."

The official launch of the SVR platform is expected in 2020. Joint investment in the project to date is approximately $70 million. Investors are a group of companies from gaming and entertainment industries from United States, Europe and Japan.

About Redpill VR

Redpill VR is a technology company focused on creating the future of music through our groundbreaking interactive social experiences and content platform that connects us all through the power of music, creativity and art in stunning, high-end virtual reality.

At its core, Redpill is a virtual reality platform that enables unparalleled social interactivity, unlimited creativity, effortless distribution and robust monetization of consumer and developer-generated content through immersive virtual reality music experiences, events and venues.

Music is no longer passive.

Social. Visual. Spatial. Tactile. Interactive. Creative.

The only limit is your imagination.

About Sensorium Corporation

Sensorium Corporation is a technology company that creates digital simulations of real-world venues and virtual worlds in cooperation with its content partners - globally recognized concert venues, clubs and festivals.

Among the partners are world famous club projects Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, one of world's pioneering electronic music entertainment companies ID&T (Netherlands), who are known for organizing biggest electronic music festivals such as Mysteryland, Sensation, Awakenings, Defqon.1, Thunderdome, and Apenkooi Events (Netherlands), known for creating and executing signature electronic music festivals and events like DGTL, Amsterdam Open Air, STRAF_WERK, Valhalla, Elrow Amsterdam and The Gardens of Babylon.

Sensorium Corporation is forming a library of performances of international artists for their transmission into the worlds of the virtual Universe. In 2018 Sensorium Corporation implemented VR recordings of the shows of legendary electronic music performers. The recordings of David Guetta and Ants shows at Ushuaïa Ibiza, Black Coffee and Eric Prydz shows at Hï Ibiza were specifically created for future broadcast in the Sensorium Universe virtual worlds.

Technology partner Iconic Engine will be creating our virtual worlds and avatars.

By leveraging Digital Domain's 25 years of experience and legacy, Iconic Engine strives to power and support clients' XR and 5G strategies and initiatives well into the future.

