Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company Celebrates its Partnership with Elephant Insurance Company

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company, a Texas county mutual carrier, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of its partnership with Elephant Insurance Company, a consumer-focused car insurance company dedicated to putting its customers at the center of all efforts. The partnership with the Virginia-based company continues the extension of Elephant's private passenger automobile insurance offering to Texas citizens.

"Elephant Insurance has a strong customer-focused approach to automobile insurance, and we're excited to continue our relationship with them," said Chris McClellan, President and CEO, Redpoint Insurance Group and Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company.

This partnership further extends Redpoint's mission to support the aspirations of its partners to provide quality coverage and exceptional service to their customers.

"At Elephant, we continually seek opportunities to elevate the customer experience," said Colleen Benzin, Head of Product at Elephant Insurance. "We value our partnership with Redpoint and look forward to bringing more customers in Texas the advantages of affordable rates and consumer control through our partnership."

About Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company

Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company is a Texas county mutual carrier headquartered in Austin, TX. Further detail is available at www.RedpointInsurance.com.

About Elephant Insurance

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a consumer-focused car insurance company that aims to put its customers at the center of all efforts. Elephant provides auto insurance policies to consumers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc. and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Elephant, visit elephant.com.

SOURCE Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company