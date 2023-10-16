Redpoint Cybersecurity LLP - Tremendous Growth with Six New Executive and Leadership Team Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Cybersecurity, a military-grade provider of digital forensics, incident response, and cloud security services, is excited to announce the addition of three seasoned key executives and three crucial senior leadership roles aimed at significantly bolstering the firm's ongoing growth. Redpoint has tripled the size of its team since 2020 and expanded its delivery platform team globally. We have brought in experts in new cybersecurity services areas and increased its business operations footprint allowing the firm to stay ahead of the curve while prioritizing client relationships and exceptional work.

Routinely praised as a cybersecurity specialist firm featuring former nation-state cyber operators, and customer-centric tech leaders, Redpoint recently appointed the following new executives and senior leadership team members:

Harris Schwartz - Vice President of Cyber Risk Advisory - Harris is a seasoned security executive with 30+ years of private sector experience across corporate, global, information, and cyber security realms. He has held senior leadership roles at various Fortune 500 companies. Harris leads the Cyber Risk Advisory team and assists business' in managing their cyber risks, with services ranging from security assessments, cloud migrations, vCISO services, and other cyber security and compliance needs.

John Jewsbury - Vice President of Sales - John brings his insight from 25+ years of business and technology expertise in infrastructure and cloud solutions for cybersecurity, data, application modernization, automation, governance, and compliance solutions to clients. John regularly meets and advises business and technical leaders, directors, and C-level executives of public and private sector organizations on how to align with and successfully adopt best-in-class solutions from market leaders.

Paul Engelbert - Director of Risk Advisory Services - Paul has been working with Redpoint since 2019 and with his promotion to Director will be responsible for the delivery of Redpoint's Cyber Risk Advisory consulting services including, vCISO, cloud security, assessments, SIEM/SOC, GRC, digital transformation, and data protection/privacy. Paul brings over 25 years of IT security experience to Redpoint's clients and leadership team.

Carissa Salvatore - Operations Manager - Carissa is an accomplished Operations Manager with a strong background in human resources, executive support, and strategic operations. With over a decade of experience in diverse industries, Carissa has consistently demonstrated her ability to streamline operations, drive efficiency, and lead successful projects. In leading the Operations team, Carissa will be driving efficiency and scalability to Redpoint's growing global operations.

Ryan Sparkman, CISSP – Cyber Operations Manager - Ryan is an experienced cybersecurity professional with recognized strategic intelligence and operations management skills, with over a decade of experience in cyber-analyst and cyber-engineering roles at organizations such as a branch of the United States Armed Forces, software companies, and fast-moving consumer goods. Ryan will be working closely with David Duncan, Redpoint's VP of Cyber Operations, in further enhancing Redpoint's delivery and technical capabilities in both DFIR and its expanding Red Recon MDR practice.

Nicholas Gram - Security Sales Specialist - Nicky brings six years of expertise in cybersecurity with an emphasis on strengthening clients' cybersecurity readiness and cyber posture and focusing on Zero Trust Access, Managed Detection & Response, and Incident Response readiness. Nicky comes to Redpoint from Red Canary, where he was instrumental in expanding their MDR business. At Redpoint, Nicky will work with John Jewsbury in both expanding the Red Recon MDR practice along with expanding the reach of the Cyber Risk Advisory services to new markets.

"As Redpoint continues its growth and expansion to new markets and client service areas, our new leaders bring together an unmatched combination of business and technical experts," said Russell Safirstein, President and CEO at Redpoint Cybersecurity. "Harris, John, Paul, Carissa, Ryan, and Nicholas stand as the latest additions to our power-packed team that is rooted in customer service and positioned to expertly combat some of the most challenging cybersecurity and digital transformation hurdles."

About Redpoint Cybersecurity:

Redpoint Cybersecurity is a human-led, technology-enabled managed cybersecurity provider specializing in Digital Forensics Incident Response, proactive cyberattack prevention with services that include threat hunting, ethical hacking, penetration testing, and compromise assessments. Redpoint goes one step further than other cybersecurity providers. Our competencies are in military intelligence and cyber security, and that means we prepare our clients for advanced persistent threats for maximum protection.

For more information on Redpoint Cybersecurity, contact Anne Rusinak, at 646.531.3287 or via email at [email protected] and visit redpointcyber.com.

