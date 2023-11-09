Redpoint Summit Rolls Out Familiar Orders to Streamline Medication Ordering

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Summit announces the broad rollout of their product, Familiar Orders, a solution designed to streamline the medication ordering experience for providers.

Redpoint Summit founders partnered with Nebraska Medicine, a private not-for-profit healthcare company, to specifically design and build a digital system to address burnout. Clinical burnout is a significant issue for health systems across the globe. Hospitals are seeing high turnover and increased costs.

Redpoint Summit

Familiar Orders is available for all users at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. The health system has 9,600 employees and more than 1,400 affiliated physicians.

"The best technology is easy to use and fades to the background. No training was required for users to start taking advantage of familiar orders," said Ron Carson, Executive Director of Enterprise Applications at Nebraska Medicine.

Within the first 30 days, Redpoint saw adoption from more than 40% of their client's user base. This was with no additional training, formal announcement, or targeted communication. Further proving the tool seamlessly integrates with the Electronic Health Record (EHR).

"Familiar Orders is awesome! It was easy to find, and accurately added the medications I use the most," a physician told Redpoint.

Redpoint Summit will continue to build a portfolio of clinician efficiency products that will expand into other areas of the EHR.

"According to the American Medical Association, the cost of physician burnout can range from $500,000 to $1,000,000 per doctor. Many of those providers say the EHR plays a role in that. Many of those providers attribute this to the shortcomings of the EHR. For every 1 hour they spend with patients, it's another 2 hours spent behind the keyboard entering data. With our solutions, we're able to provide a better experience with the EHR and lower that burden," said Chuck Schneider, Founder and CEO of Redpoint Summit.

Redpoint Summit was named one of KC's Top Startups to watch in 2023 by Startup Hustle earlier this year. They were a Digital Sandbox KC grant recipient in 2022 and are currently a 2023 LaunchKC finalist.

ABOUT REDPOINT SUMMIT

Redpoint Summit is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing clinician burnout through electronic medical record personalization at scale. The company evaluates each clinician through AI data analysis and identifies their electronic medical record usage patterns. Redpoint Summit uses automation to build streamlined content that reduces frustration and time spent in the EHR. Redpoint was established in 2021 and is based out of Kansas City, Mo. Their partnership with Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska was formed to combat clinician burnout, improve clinician efficiency, and lower the cost of healthcare. https://www.redpointsummit.com/

