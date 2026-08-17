ReDream Brands Launches as the Leading Direct-to-Consumer Platform for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Health

New platform brings four of the industry's most recognized direct-to-consumer brands together to serve the cash-pay obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) market across North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Capital today announced the launch of ReDream Brands, a new consumer sleep health platform dedicated to helping millions of people achieve better sleep and healthier lives. The platform brings together four of the industry's most recognized direct-to-consumer brands: cpap.com, The CPAP Shop, Lofta and sleeping.com, creating a leading platform for cash-pay OSA customers across North America.

ReDream Brands Launches as new consumer sleep health platform dedicated to helping millions of people achieve better sleep and healthier lives.

The launch follows a series of strategic transactions executed by Cathay Capital-backed cpap.com, including the formation of a joint venture with AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) bringing together cpap.com, sleeping.com, and The CPAP Shop, along with the subsequent acquisition of Lofta. The four brands now comprise the ReDream Brands platform. The transactions were supported by a new credit facility led by Twin Brook Capital Partners.

Obstructive sleep apnea remains one of the most widespread yet underdiagnosed chronic conditions in the U.S. An estimated 40 million Americans are believed to be suffering from OSA, yet an estimated 80% of such adults remain undiagnosed and untreated. The diagnosed sleep apnea market alone is estimated at $8 billion, which reflects only a fraction of the category's full opportunity, given how many OSA sufferers have yet to be identified and treated.

One Platform, Distinct Brands

Each brand will continue to operate under its own name and serve its own customer base: cpap.com as the largest full-service retailer for the direct-pay OSA market; The CPAP Shop as the market leader in value and convenience; Lofta as the industry leader in home sleep testing and coaching as customers begin their recovery journey; and sleeping.com as a private-label provider of CPAP supplies and sleep-related products sold across the ReDream Brands platform and beyond.

Behind these distinct consumer brands, the ReDream Brands platform will operate as a single, integrated business designed to bring greater scale, reach, and capability to a category that has been underserved by traditional channels. Combined, the brands ship over 700,000 customer orders annually from three warehouses across the East, Central, and Western U.S.

Elevating the Consumer Sleep Journey

"Millions of people struggle with health-impacting sleep disorders that too often go undiagnosed or untreated," said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer of ReDream Brands. "ReDream Brands was created to change that. By bringing together the best brands, talent, and capabilities in our industry, we're building a platform that makes it dramatically easier for consumers to understand their sleep health, access effective treatment, and improve their quality of life. We are excited to combine the power of these brands to serve their customers better than they could on their own."

The ReDream Brands platform will continue to invest in each of its brands while expanding shared capabilities across digital engagement, diagnostics, education, and long-term customer support. The platform creates meaningful benefits for customers, including:

Expanded reach to the large and largely undiagnosed population of OSA sufferers across North America

Expanded clinical education and sleep health resources

Enhanced digital shopping experiences across brands

Faster national fulfillment and enhanced customer support

Continued investment in innovation to support the customer sleep journey

Greater product selection from both leading and emerging manufacturers.

"This is an exciting and transformative milestone in launching ReDream Brands, and an important step in serving the tens of millions of people suffering from OSA by focusing on sleep health at scale," said Mark Woods, Partner at Cathay Capital. "Joe and the management team have built an exceptional business centered on serving the customer. Bringing together four premier brands creates a platform with the scale, talent, and resources to lead the next chapter of consumer sleep health."

The platform is positioned for continued organic growth and further strategic expansion as sleep health becomes a growing focus within preventive healthcare.

About ReDream Brands

ReDream Brands is a new platform building the leading consumer offering dedicated to improving sleep health. Through its family of trusted brands - including cpap.com, The CPAP Shop, Lofta, and sleeping.com, - the platform provides consumers across North America with comprehensive solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep-related conditions, including CPAP equipment, masks, home sleep testing, accessories, educational resources, and personalized customer support. ReDream Brands is backed by Cathay Capital. For more information, visit: redream.co.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over €6B (~$7B) in assets. It has made over 320 investments from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Mexico City, Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.cathaycapital.com.

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SOURCE Cathay Capital