Innovative Motion Technologies Secures New Credit Facility to Support Continued Growth and M&A Strategy

GERMANTOWN, Wis., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Motion Technologies (IMT), a global industrial technology platform and Cathay Capital portfolio company, today announced the successful closing of a new senior credit facility led by TPG Twin Brook. The financing supports IMT's continued growth and buy-and-build strategy across diversified end markets including healthcare, industrial, HVAC, and utilities.

The new financing strengthens the company's capital structure and provides additional flexibility to invest in its vertically integrated platform, expand engineering capabilities, pursue strategic and synergistic acquisitions, and broaden its product offering across key end markets, including healthcare, industrial, HVAC, and utilities. The financing was led by TPG Twin Brook, which served as sole lender.

"This financing enables us to continue investing in the business while expanding our product offering across both existing and new end markets," said Rich Weeden, CEO of IMT. "We remain focused on building on our platform, supporting customers across our diversified end markets, and driving continued growth across the business."

Andrew Hartinger, CFO of IMT, added "We are pleased to have completed this financing with a top-tier lending partner, which provides significant capacity to execute IMT's buy-and-build strategy."

"Since our investment in IMT, the Company has evolved into a differentiated global platform in interface and control technologies, supported by best-in-class engineering and a scaled, diversified footprint across attractive end markets," said Mark Woods, Partner at Cathay Capital. "This financing enhances IMT's ability to accelerate growth and deliver on its long-term value creation strategy."

Piper Sandler served as sole debt placement agent on the transaction.

About Innovative Motion Technologies

Innovative Motion Technologies (IMT) is a global industrial technology platform and industry-leading designer and supplier of advanced motion control and interface solutions across a diversified set of OEM and aftermarket applications. The Company operates through a family of brands to deliver highly engineered products across multiple end markets worldwide. For more information, please visit https://imtbrands.com.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and to transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. It has made over 250 investments in verticals including healthcare, technology, and consumer from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Singapore.

For more information, visit: www.cathaycapital.com.

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SOURCE Cathay Capital